Man City forward Ferran Torres has revealed his preferred destination, should he leave the Etihad.

The 21-year-old joined Pep Guardiola’s side in August last year for a cut-price €23million (£20.9m). His transfer was the result of an ambitious plan from Valencia owner Peter Lim, who aimed to rebuild the squad by selling some of the club’s most prized assets.

Torres has so far been a success in England. He bagged 13 goals in his debut campaign as Man City lifted the Premier League title and won their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup.

He got off to a great start this season but is currently recovering from a foot injury. City officials hope he will return in December, although the severity of the problem means he could be out until the new year.

During a recent interview in Spain, Torres was asked about his future. He said (via Sport Witness): “Valencia are my club. I’d like to return in the future. So many years at Valencia.

“It was a bit difficult with the criticism, but for me, Valencia is my club.”

It looks like Torres has his heart set on a return to the Mestalla Stadium once his work in the Premier League is done.

The player went on to speak about his improvements under Guardiola. “I signed for City as a winger and I have become a forward, [thanks to] Pep. With him you only have to learn at a tactical level and he is like a sponge.

“I am delighted to be close to the goal. It is a unique sensation [to score].”

The star will be hoping his team can close in on league leaders Chelsea after the international break. They face Rafa Benitez’s Everton on Sunday November 21.

Pep: City put in ‘solid performance’ against United

Meanwhile, Guardiola has praised his team for their dominant display against Man Utd last time out. They eased to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford thanks to an Eric Bailly own goal and Bernardo Silva’s clever finish.

After the game, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Here at Old Trafford always a good performance in general since we are together. We have won many times, much more than at any other stadium.

“Solid performance, good game and deserved victory. Three more points.

“You have to put the ball in the fridge. A lot of passes, a lot of passes. Except 10 minutes in the middle when I thought we lose stupid ball, really good.

“The move is the ball, everyone has to be in their position. When you move much, not good. The ball comes where we are.”

