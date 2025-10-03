Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina as they consider options for the new year, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Molina has found himself on the fringes at Atletico, and his contract will be down to 18 months come January.

That combination is leading to a sense that the defender could become available at an attainable price in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old Argentina international right-back has made just one start and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Spanish club so far this season.

Man City are expected to look seriously at the right-back position when the market opens in January, and Molina is viewed as a player who ticks many of the boxes they want to fill.

With his experience at the highest level, including winning the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa America with Argentina, Molina is considered the sort of dependable option that could slot into Pep Guardiola’s set-up at Man City.

While no decision has been made yet, Molina is one of the names on Man City’s radar, and his lack of action at Atletico could help pave the way for a potential move in 2025.

Molina has been on the books of Atletico since 2022 when he joined from Italian club Atletico Madrid.

In his entire career so far, Molina has played 135 times as a right-back and 116 times as a right-midfielder.

Molina has scored seven goals and given 13 assists in 141 matches in all competitions for Atletico since his move to the Spanish giants.

