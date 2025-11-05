Nathan Ake is likely to leave Manchester City in January

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is poised to depart the Etihad Stadium in January, and TEAMtalk can reveal his price tag as Crystal Palace rival two Premier League sides for his signature.

The 30-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Etihad and sources close to the situation indicate that Man City are prepared to cash in on him to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2027.

Crystal Palace have emerged as strong admirers of Ake. TEAMtalk understands the Eagles have already contacted his representatives to express serious interest, viewing the versatile centre-back as a key addition to bolster their defensive options under Oliver Glasner.

However, Palace face stiff competition from within the Premier League.

Everton and Fulham are both monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to enter negotiations.

The Toffees see Ake as a stabilising force for their backline amid their ongoing injury struggles, notably the absence of Jarrad Branthwaite, while Michael Keane is coming to the end of his contract.

Fulham, meanwhile, believe Ake’s experience could elevate Marco Silva’s ambitious project at Craven Cottage.

Man City name Nathan Ake price as interest ramps up

TEAMtalk understands that Man City will be open to offers of around £25m for Ake in January.

The Dutch international’s potential availability has also attracted attention from across Europe. Clubs in Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 have registered interest, with the player keeping an open mind about a return to the continent.

Having previously starred for Feyenoord and Bournemouth before his £41m move to Man City in 2020, Ake has proven his adaptability in various systems, making him an attractive prospect for sides seeking defensive reinforcement.

Since joining Man City, Ake has made 153 appearances, contributing to four Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph. However, limited starts this season – partly due to injuries and competition – have fuelled speculation about his future.

Pep Guardiola has praised Ake’s professionalism but has not guaranteed him regular minutes.

With the January window approaching, Ake’s next move could define the final part of his career. Whether he stays in England or heads abroad, his price tag represents a bargain for a proven Premier League defender at his peak.

Man City, meanwhile, may look to reinvest the funds as they fine-tune their squad for another title push.

