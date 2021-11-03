Man City negotiate clever buy-back clause with starlet set to join Sporting

Man City have reportedly negotiated a buy-back clause as they prepare to sell Pedro Porro to Sporting Lisbon.

Porro is a 22-year-old right-back who originally joined the Citizens in August 2019. They paid around £10.8million to sign him from Spanish outfit Girona.

The defender has since had loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting. He has never been given a chance at the Etihad, despite his high potential.

Back in July, Porro surprisingly revealed that Man City boss Pep Guardiola had failed to even contact him. “No, I’ve never talked to Pep Guardiola. I don’t think he even knows they (City) hired me. But they must be aware of what I’ve been doing.”

The Daily Star now provide an update on Porro’s future. They state that Sporting are set to make his loan move permanent for around £7m next year.

The Portuguese giants have been impressed by his performances in the Primeira Liga. They believe they are getting a steal and that Porro can go on to become a top player.

Sporting will apparently insert a £38m release clause into his contract when the deal is finalised. However, City will not have to pay that much if Porro emerges into a star. They have negotiated an option to re-sign him for £17m.

The report compares Porro’s situation with that of Angelino. He moved to the reigning Premier League champions as a teenager back in 2013. After numerous loan spells, the left-back joined PSV on a permanent basis in 2018.

City came back in for him a year later but he struggled to impress Guardiola. “Pep killed me and my self-confidence,” Angelino said. “After my move from PSV back to Man City, he had already passed his judgement on me in two games and didn’t give me a real chance after that.”

The Spaniard is now starring at RB Leipzig, and Porro will be hoping he can do the same for Sporting.

Former team-mate lauds Man City ace

Meanwhile, Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet has delivered his verdict on Man City attacker Raheem Sterling. The pair played together at Liverpool before Sterling’s big-money move to City in 2015. They will come up against each other in Wednesday’s Champions League group match.

“When he was at Liverpool he was already an incredible player,” Mignolet said.

“I’m not surprised at all about his career. He is just an unbelievable player.

“Of course he might wish to play more regularly at the moment but, with all the quality and all the competition there is for places inside this Manchester City dressing room, it is always difficult to get minutes.”

