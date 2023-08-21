New Man City offer for explosive winger ‘advancing’ as Fabrizio Romano predicts agreement ‘this week’

Manchester City have made a new verbal offer for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed the figures involved.

Doku has become a target for Man City as they look to replace Riyad Mahrez after his exit for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. The Rennes star has been linked with a Premier League move for several years after previously being close to Liverpool.

Now, Man City have suggested a fresh offer to Rennes so they can win the race for Doku, despite recent claims of rival interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

According to Romano, the treble winners are willing to put a package together worth somewhere in the region between €55m (£47.1m) and €60m (£51.4m).

Talks between the two clubs are said to be ‘advancing’. Romano has concluded that ‘City hope to reach an agreement with Rennes this week’.

Doku has given Man City his approval since the start of August, the transfer expert has added. Therefore, they will now be hoping to convince his current employers that their offer will be the best.

Doku has played for Rennes since 2020, when they signed him from Anderlecht in his native Belgium. His contract with the Ligue 1 outfit remains valid for another two years.

Man City could develop Doku’s potential

He scored on his first appearance of the new season, which was his 12th goal for Rennes on his 91st outing, before drawing a blank on his 92nd after coming on as a substitute. Still only 21 years old, Doku is deemed to be a player with high potential.

The dynamic winger has already earned 16 caps for the senior Belgium national team, scoring twice. With Rennes, he has featured in all three UEFA club competitions, but he is yet to score a continental goal.

If he was to join Man City, he would find himself among a squad that will be defending their Champions League crown this season.

Man City’s transfer activity since their treble win has included the additions of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, and the departures of Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Doku is yet to win a major honour in his early career, which would be expected to change if he was added to Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

And after enjoying his most prolific season yet last time out, Doku could reach the next level at the Etihad Stadium.

