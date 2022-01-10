Newcastle now in mix for Ligue 1 talent already appreciated by Man City

Manchester City and Barcelona remain in a battle for prized Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons, according to a report – but they have also been joined by Newcastle United.

Simons signed for PSG in 2019 after ending his association with Barcelona at youth level. He was expecting to make better progress in the senior ranks. However, he had to wait until 2021 for his first-team debut in France.

In total, Simons has just five appearances for PSG to his name. Three of those have come this season, although he is yet to start a Ligue 1 game.

And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Simons is giving serious thought to his future again.

According to Fichajes, there are three teams considering making a move for the midfielder in January. Man City and Barcelona’s interest has already been established, but now they are battling Newcastle as well.

A return to Barcelona is possible for the 18-year-old. The La Liga side want more options in midfield and have put an emphasis on youth there.

The likes of Gavi, Pedri and Nico are getting plenty of gametime and Simons would be optimistic of following suit if he returned to the club that formed him.

Obviously, Barcelona’s financial difficulties remain, but Simons shouldn’t be too expensive if they can find space on the wage bill.

Either of Simons’ Premier League suitors, though, may find it easier to fund the deal. Pep Guardiola is believed to be an admirer of the Dutch-born ace and wants him at City.

He would struggle to give him a lot of gametime immediately, but they could lure him for the future and loan him out.

Alternatively, Newcastle could incorporate him into their new era. They want to sign “promising youngsters” as well as big names after their Saudi-led takeover.

Fichajes claim they could give Simons what he needs in a mutually beneficial deal, since they could do with adding something in midfield.

Xavi Simons on Rangers radar

Last month, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Simons also has suitors in Scotland, where Rangers want to sign him.

PSG are currently in talks with Simons and his representatives – which includes famed agent Mino Raiola – about his future.

PSG are open to letting him leave on loan in January, but obviously they will only agree to that if a new contract is signed first.

And TEAMtalk now understands that one of the clubs keen on Simons is Scottish champions Rangers.

They are now managed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who is well aware of Simons through his Netherlands connections.

Simons is a Dutch youth international, having played with them from schoolboy to U19s level. And Van Bronckhorst is keen to take him on in January – if the opportunity arises.

