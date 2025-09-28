Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is ‘already thinking’ about leaving the Etihad and has held talks about penning a mega-money contract elsewhere, though remaining in Europe is not completely off the cards.

The 31-year-old Portuguese international has played a vital role in Man City’s success since he joined the club in 2017, winning an astounding 17 major trophies under Pep Guardiola.

Silva was heavily linked with a potential move away from the Cityzens in the summer of 2023, before he penned a new contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Silva’s contract situation has put clubs on red alert, and according to a report from talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, he is ‘considering’ a move to Saudi Arabia on a free transfer next summer.

The versatile midfielder is said to have been in ‘on-off talks’ with Saudi dealmakers since 2023, when Al-Hilal made an offer worth around £500,000 per week in wages plus a sign-on fee worth over £2m.

Silva decided against leaving Man City this past summer as he decided to prioritise playing at a high level in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup.

However, he will re-assess his situation in the coming months and while Saudi is one potential destination, TEAMtalk understands that a European giant are also keen on the Guardiola favourite…

Serie A giants also keen on Man City ace – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 19 that Inter Milan are exploring a potential move for Silva next summer.

As per the Bosman ruling, Silva is are able to hold formal talks with overseas clubs from January 1st and could pre-agree a contract with a new club before leaving at the end of the season.

Sources in Italy have stated that no formal approach has been made to Silva yet, but they are understood to be keeping a very close eye on the situation.

However, the finances could prove problematic for Inter. Silva is among Man City’s highest earners – banking around £300,000 a week.

Juventus’ current wage structure is nowhere near that level, with their top stars understood to earn in the region of half that figure.

That disparity raises serious doubts over whether a deal could realistically be struck, unless Silva is prepared to make a significant personal sacrifice or Juve undergo a major financial shift.

This puts Saudi clubs in the driving seat to sign Silva, with their interest in the midfielder still strong.

If Silva doesn’t pen a Man City contract extension – which seems unlikely – Saudi Arabia is a realistic destination for him.

Latest Man City news: PSG superstar wanted / Savinho breakthrough

Meanwhile, after signing Gianluigi Donnarumma over the summer, reports suggest that Man City are eyeing a spectacular move for another PSG star: Warren Zaire-Emery.

Reports from France state that the Cityzens have identified Zaire-Emery as a ‘dream’ target as Guardiola looks to strengthen his midfield options.

PSG have responded by slapping a huge €100m (£87.2m / $117m) price tag on the 19-year-old’s head.

In other news, Man City are set to tie Tottenham-linked star Savinho to a new six-year contract, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that an agreement has now been ‘approved’

