James Trafford is facing an uncertain future at Manchester City despite only re-joining in the summer, and TEAMtalk understands that a January loan is now a realistic possibility, with Southampton and Leicester City interested.

The 22-year-old England goalkeeper has fallen down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order since the blockbuster signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian, widely regarded as one of the world’s elite shot-stoppers, has claimed the number one spot, relegating Trafford to the bench just months after his high-profile move from Burnley in the summer of 2025.

With the World Cup looming, questions are mounting over whether the young keeper can secure the regular playing time needed to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

Trafford, who impressed at Burnley with his composure and reflexes, was seen as a long-term investment for City.

However, Donnarumma’s arrival has disrupted his trajectory, limiting him to cup competitions like the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. While these matches offer valuable minutes, they fall short of the consistent week-in, week-out action Trafford needs to stay sharp and catch Tuchel’s eye.

Sources close to the player suggest he’s acutely aware of the stakes, with England’s goalkeeping hierarchy still fluid and Jordan Pickford consistently good for Everton…

Southampton, Leicester keen on Man City star

A January loan move is now a realistic possibility, with sources indicating Trafford may push for a temporary departure to ensure regular football.

Several Premier League and Championship clubs are monitoring the situation, with Southampton and Leicester touted as potential destinations.

However, any loan would require Manchester City to secure a short-term backup goalkeeper to cover Trafford’s absence, given the demands of their multi-competition schedule.

Guardiola has praised Trafford’s potential, but the club’s focus on immediate silverware may prioritize Donnarumma’s experience.

Trafford’s camp remains optimistic, emphasizing his youth and long-term prospects. At 6’6”, his commanding presence and distribution skills align perfectly with modern goalkeeping demands, making him a strong contender for England’s future.

Yet, with the World Cup on the horizon, time is ticking. A loan could be the key to keeping his international dreams alive, but City’s final decision will shape his path. For now, Trafford waits, determined to prove he belongs among the elite.

Latest Man City news: Savinho exit on? / Alexander-Arnold update

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested in Savinho and could launch a new move for him in January, despite City blocking an exit over the summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones reported on September 22 that Savinho was open to joining Spurs over the summer, and he could agitate for an exit if he continues to sit on the sidelines.

Thomas Frank is keen to add to his wide options and Tottenham consider the Brazilian a top target, though the Cityzens will likely demand over £65m.

In other news, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that recent rumours suggesting City could make a shock move for Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, just months after his move from Liverpool, are well wide of the mark.

