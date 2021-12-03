Next club named with Guardiola plans in place to leave Man City

A date has been set on when Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City, and the lucky club that will scoop up his services has been named, per a report.

The Spaniard, 50, is already one of the greatest managers of all time. Guardiola is revered for the type of football he implements, though there is always a great deal of substance to back up the style.

Indeed, Guardiola has overseen nine league title successes between his spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. What makes that figure all the more impressive is the fact Guardiola has only managed 13 full seasons.

Since arriving at City in 2016, Guardiola has helped his side lift 10 major honours. However, according to 90min, his time in Manchester will come to an end in 2023 when his current contract expires.

The outlet first carry quotes from the Spaniard that reiterated his desire to only manage City while in England.

“I think I will always be at Man City,” said Pep. “If I had to come back, I would come back to Man City, if they want me. I don’t think I am going to train another club in England. I’m a part of this club.”

But when that stint concludes, plans are reportedly already in the works that will see Guardiola move to America to manage New York City FC. The MLS side form part of the overarching City Football Group.

Guardiola has made no secret of his love for the city of New York. He previously spent a year there when on sabbatical between the Barcelona and Bayern Munich jobs.

“It’s a city I love deeply” – Guardiola

Adding further fuel to the fire are recent comments from Guardiola when speaking during an initiative to lay more football pitches in New York.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in New York City during my career. It’s a city I love deeply and over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand New Yorkers’ passion for football,” said Guardiola.

“Young people want to play and need a place to play. The fact that there are now 50 new football pitches throughout New York City because of NYCFC and our group is amazing and will make a big difference in the lives of young people.

“I have said it for many years, I believe there is an incredibly bright future for football in the U.S. and amazing projects like this one will play a part in helping to produce the next generation of young American talent.

“All over the world, I’ve seen how football can change lives; it brings people together like no other sport – and I’m very proud that our Group has played a part in using our sport to bring people together and give young people more places to play the game we love here in Manchester and around the world.”

Barcelona poised to poach Man City forward

Meanwhile, Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has reportedly agreed a five-year deal at Barcelona, after the La Liga club confirmed they can spend in the January transfer window.

The Spanish giants have been crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic and their summer signings were all free transfers. It was thought that their financial position would prevent them from significantly adding to their squad next month. But those fears have been allayed and new boss Xavi has earmarked Torres as the man he wants to sign.

Barca CEO Ferran Reverter, speaking a presentation about the Camp Nou renovation, said: “There is no doubt that Barcelona will sign or can sign [players] in January and the summer.”

That news will no doubt send the Barca transfer speculation into overdrive. And according to Mundo Deportivo, a move for 21-year-old Torres is advanced.

Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste declared their admiration for the player recently.

“Ferran is a great player and we are working with discretion,” he said, whilst also admitting Reverter had paid a “courtesy call”.

Xavi also knows his side are lacking goals after losing Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Aguero. Apparently tames of Torres and Dani Olmo have been put forward by Xavi to Barca chief Mateu Alemany. And a deal for Torres now seems down to whether Barca can agree a fee with City.

