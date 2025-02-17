Manchester City have joined Arsenal and Inter Milan in the race for Nico Paz, with a report revealing what Pep Guardiola thinks of the Argentina international attacking midfielder, as Real Madrid’s plan for their former prospect comes to light.

Paz has been a revelation in Serie A since joining Como from Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old playmaker has proved himself to be a gem in Italian football and has impressed the onlookers with his skills and guile.

The youngster has scored six goals and given four assists in 23 matches in all competitions this season, as Como lie five points above the bottom three in the Serie A table and could retain their top-flight status for next season.

Arsenal have been linked with Paz, with Italian reports claiming that along with Inter, the Gunners have been scouting the Como playmaker, who is flourishing under former Gunners midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

It has now been revealed Man City are showing a keen interest in Paz, with Fichajes claiming that the defending Premier League champions’ manager Guardiola is personally interested in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

While describing Paz as “one of the great revelations” in Serie A this season, the report has stated that Man City boss Guardiola is “in love” with the attacking midfielder.

Guardiola reportedly sees Paz “as a player with enormous potential and could ask the City board to make a significant offer to secure his signing”.

Although Como are happy with Paz and want to keep him, a big offer could change the Serie A club’s stance.

Real Madrid plan for Nico Paz revealed

Man City are one of the richest clubs in the world and could easily afford to sign Paz, but they are facing major threat from Madrid for the youngster.

Madrid sold Paz to Como last summer and inserted a buy-back clause, which they plan to exercise in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is reportedly seriously considering bringing Paz back to the club and then sending him out on loan to another club.

This would ensure that the Argentine talent continues to develop in a competitive environment and becomes ready to star for the Madrid first team in the future.

Latest Man City news: De Ketelaere interest, Dybala release clause

With Kevin De Bruyne not the player he once was, Man City are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for the Belgian midfielder.

One of the players Man City are reportedly looking at to replace De Bruyne with is Charles de Ketelaere.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder failed to make a huge impact at AC Milan, but he has been doing well at Atalanta.

The Belgium international playmaker, who has also played as a forward this season, has scored 11 goals and given 11 assists in 37 matches in all competitions so far this campaign.

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala has also been linked with a move to Man City in the summer transfer window.

Dybala has a release clause of £10milliion in his contract at Roma, and there is speculation that Man City would like to sign him as a replacement for De Bruyne.

Man City are also believed to be showing interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who was the subject of a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

IN PROFILE: Who is Nico Paz?

The son of Pablo Paz, a member of Argentina’s World Cup squad in 1998, Nico Paz was born in 2004 on Tenerife. He soon started honing his own skills as a footballer, developing in the CD San Juan academy before signing for Tenerife – one of the clubs his father used to play for – in 2014.

Two years later, still not yet a teenager, he was snapped up by Real Madrid to develop in their academy. By January 2022, aged 17, Paz was ready to make his debut for Real’s reserve team, the first of 53 appearances for the Castilla side (for whom he would score 10 goals).

Along the way, his form caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti, who gave him his first-team debut for Madrid in a Champions League match in November 2023. While also juggling his Castilla duties, in what would be a breakout year, Paz went on to make eight senior appearances under Ancelotti, scoring his first and only goal for the club just three weeks after his debut.

But with competition for places high in his preferred position of attacking midfield – not that it is the only role he has ever played in – Paz was sold to ambitious and high-spending Serie A newcomers Como in the summer, where he has been developing under the tutelage of Fabregas.

A senior debut for Argentina – who had already previously named him in their preliminary World Cup squad in 2022, when he was yet to even make his first-team debut for Real Madrid – was awarded in October and he marked the occasion by setting up a goal for a certain Lionel Messi.

A tactically smart playmaker in his own right, Paz stands out for his ability to cover vast territory in midfield and set up chances with through balls and dribbles, making him something of the full package. And standing at over six feet tall makes him even more of a handful for his markers.

Fabregas has been deploying him as a connector between the holding midfielders and striker in his Como system, although the left-footed Paz is a flexible and versatile kind of attacker.