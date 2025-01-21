Manchester City are poised to make Omar Marmoush their latest signing and TEAMtalk can provide an inside look at how the move came about.

On January 7, TEAMtalk revealed Man City had taken steps to land Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt by making a formal enquiry. Talks were positive from the off as the striker is extremely keen to move to the Premier League and play at the highest level.

Those talks are now in the final stages and a deal is set to be struck to bring the Egyptian to the Etihad to team up with Erling Haaland in the Man City attack. Frankfurt were made aware early in the process that he wanted the move and have been open to the deal throughout negotiations.

Medicals are now booked and he is set to travel to Manchester in the next 24 hours to get the deal done. The total cost of the transfer could rise to £70million (€82.8m / $85.6m) with targeted add-ons.

Marmoush is also set to be handed a long-term deal, while he has been given a guarantee that he will feature heavily for Pep Guardiola’s side.

A new forward option was a key position to fill for City in this window and they wasted no time in making a move for the man they have been looking at since last summer. Contact happened then but a deal was not viable and there was always the expectation they would talk again this month.

Frankfurt were aware of Marmoush’s desire to move to England and had seen scouts come from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea watch him in recent months. There was no real movement from the other sides due to the fact that City had positioned themselves early on and were frontrunners.

Talks were initiated on January 7 and continued throughout the last two weeks. Personal terms were never going to be an issue given the player’s desire to make the transfer happen.

A contract was quickly agreed, while there are some final details to sort between City and Frankfurt. There is no panic however, with the crux of the deal settled and the man with 15 goals in 17 league games this season on his way to make his transfer official.

DON’T MISS: Man City ready to lodge £84m offer for 31 G/A Barcelona superstar as Guardiola runs the rule on deal

Man City transfers: ‘Agreement’ for La Liga star; bold Barcelona claim

Meanwhile, City are ‘set to sign’ Real Valladolid defender Juma Bah before loaning him out for the remainder of the season.

Bah could temporarily replace City’s new recruit Abdukodir Khusanov at Lens, as there is now an ‘excellent relationship’ in place between City and the French club.

The Citizens are revamping their defence for the future, having also brought in Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Amid the host of new arrivals, Kyle Walker has agreed to join AC Milan and will soon undergo a medical with the Italian giants.

Got a question about the transfer window? Rudy Galetti is answering anything you ask today! Submit your questions here.

Omar Marmoush to Man City: The timeline

By Samuel Bannister

January 4: Reports from France claimed Manchester City had stepped up their pursuit of Marmoush, but for a summer switch.

January 7: As revealed by TEAMtalk, City made contact to submit a formal enquiry to Eintracht Frankfurt about Marmoush.

January 9: City reached a full verbal agreement with Marmoush over personal terms.

January 14: City submitted their official bid for Marmoush, on the day he scored in his final appearance for Eintracht.

January 16: City reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht for Marmoush’s transfer fee.

January 17: Eintracht confirmed they were in talks with another club about Marmoush and left him out of their squad for that evening’s game against Borussia Dortmund, at which he waved goodbye to the fans.

January 21: Marmoush was booked in for a medical in Manchester.