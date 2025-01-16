Man City are very interested in Omar Marmoush

Manchester City have taken a big step towards signing Omar Marmoush after reportedly agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Man City have identified Marmoush as their No 1 target to bolster the centre-forward position and help Erling Haaland out. Marmoush has dazzled City recruitment chiefs by scoring 37 goals in 67 games for Frankfurt over the past two seasons, including 20 strikes this term.

According to French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, City have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Frankfurt for the Egyptian ace.

Marmoush is ‘set to join’ City as the ‘final details’ are now being discussed between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old is not expected to feature in Frankfurt’s match against Borussia Dortmund on Friday. Instead, he is poised to travel to England to undergo a medical and sign his City contract.

Hawkins does not reveal exactly how much Pep Guardiola’s side have agreed to pay for the player.

City have been aiming to strike a deal worth around £50million (€59.4m / $61.2m), whereas Frankfurt have been holding out for closer to £65m (€77.2m / $79.5m).

Sources informed TEAMtalk on January 7 that City had made a formal enquiry to discuss Marmoush’s availability.

The Citizens entered talks for him two days later and quickly went on to forge an agreement over personal terms.

DON’T MISS – The longest serving managers in English football: Arsenal boss Arteta in fourth, Amorim moves up list…

Marmoush to follow Khusanov, Reis

Marmoush is the third player City have agreed to sign so far. Club chiefs have worked hard to improve Guardiola’s defensive options, with Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis both set to join.

City have agreed a £42m (€49.9m / $51.4m) deal with Lens for Khusanov, who is regarded as one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Khusanov will join City alongside fellow centre-back Reis. City have agreed a €35m (£29.5m / $36m) package with Palmeiras for Reis to join this month.

Palmeiras were initially hoping to keep the starlet until after the Club World Cup this summer, though City have managed to strike an agreement over his immediate transfer.

It does not look like it will be long before City announce that Marmoush, Khusanov and Reis have all joined their ranks.

Man City transfers: Shock Real Madrid claim

Meanwhile, a report has claimed Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain hold interest in City winger Savinho.

The Brazilian only arrived at the Etihad last summer, but his exciting displays have alerted Madrid and PSG scouts.

Madrid are supposedly ready to try their luck with a January bid. City, however, view Savinho as an ‘untouchable’ asset.

City transfers quiz – higher or lower?