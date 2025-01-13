Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and reports suggest that a full agreement over a deal could be reached imminently.

The Premier League champions have made the 25-year-old a top target for this month’s transfer window as Pep Guardiola looks to bring in some more attacking firepower.

Man City have endured a disappointing start to the season and they sit sixth in the table, 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have played one game less.

The Man City board are keen to back Guardiola with new additions this month and according to The Rheinische Post, Man City could officially sign Marmoush in the next 24 hours.

They note the comments of Frankfurt director Markus Krosche, who admitted that he isn’t sure that Marmoush will be in the squad for Frankfurt’s game against Freiburg on Tuesday.

“I can’t answer that 100%. I say that quite honestly. The goal, as I have always said, is that we want to keep this team together. So far I don’t see anything out of the ordinary,” he said.

Krosche’s comments suggest that Marmoush could seal a move to Man City in the very near future. The report notes that Frankfurt want €80million (£67.3m / $81.6m) for Marmoush and as yet, it’s unclear whether Man City will pay that much for him.

READ MORE: Liverpool backed for sensational signing of 319-game Man City star as ideal replacement for contract rebel is named

Marmoush will cost Man City over £50m – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs reported last Thursday that Man City had opened talks with Marmoush over a transfer. They had also contacted Frankfurt to inform them that they intended to bid for him in the near future.

Our information was that if they agreed personal terms with Marmoush, which has always been expected, then they would launch an official bid for the forward.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday that Man City have ‘100%’ agreed personal terms with Marmoush so now, the only hurdle left to a deal is a fee.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that contrary to some reports, Frankfurt are yet to put any firm price tag on Marmoush and are waiting for Man City’s formal bid before stating their demands.

TEAMtalk understands that the fee will likely be north of £50million, however, and closer to £65million if Frankfurt get their way.

There is confidence on Man City’s side that an agreement will be reached for the forward.

Man City round-up: Khusanov latest / Walker to Milan?

Meanwhile, Man City are closing in on a deal for Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that the deal could be completed in the next 24 hours.

“Manchester City have now planned medical, contract signing and formal steps in terms of documents to sign for Khusanov deal,” Romano posted on X.

“It will be all sealed in 24/48h. Here we go, confirmed.” The fee for Khusanov is expected to be in the region of €40million (£33.6m / $40.8m).

In other news, Kyle Walker is being linked with a move to AC Milan after Guardiola revealed that the veteran right-back is looking to leave Man City this month.

Milan are reportedly interested in Walker but his signing would derail a potential signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as Milan only have one slot in their squad available for a UK player.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

TIMELINE: Marmoush’s incredible rise with Frankfurt

July 2016 – He makes his debut as a substitute in an Egyptian Premier League match for Wadi Degla.December 2016 – His first goal for Wadi Degla comes in an Egypt Cup match.

August 2017 – After a total of 18 appearances and three goals for Wadi Degla, Marmoush moves to Germany to sign for Wolfsburg, initially being placed in the reserve team.

May 2020 – Marmoush makes his first-team debut for Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga match.

June 2020 – Wolfsburg reward him with his first professional contract.

August 2020 – Marmoush makes his European debut in a Europa League match for Wolfsburg.

January 2021 – Wolfsburg send Marmoush on loan to St Pauli in the German second tier.

August 2021 – His next loan spell is arranged to be in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

September 2021 – Marmoush scores on his Stuttgart debut with a last-minute equaliser and is named as the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month.

October 2021 – Marmoush makes his international debut with Egypt and marks the occasion with a goal.

December 2021 – Egypt include Marmoush in their squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, where he will go on to play in all their matches from the group stage to the final.

March 2022 – For the second time, he wins the Rookie of the Month award.

July 2022 – After being reintegrated by his parent club, Marmoush scores his first goal for Wolfsburg in a German Cup match.

January 2023 – Marmoush features at a second AFCON tournament with Egypt.

May 2023 – Eintracht Frankfurt announce they will be acquiring Marmoush on a free transfer.

August 2023 – Marmoush scores on his debut for Frankfurt in the German Cup and also in his second Bundesliga appearance for them.

September 2023 – He adds his first-ever European goal by scoring a penalty against Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League.

May 2024 – Marmoush finishes his debut season with Frankfurt on a career-best tally of 17 goals, some of which were against clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

October 2024 – Marmoush scores his first Europa League goal, while also completing a run of scoring in five successive Bundesliga matches before the international break.

January 2025 – Manchester City show strong interest in signing Marmoush.

QUIZ: How well do you know Pep Guardiola?