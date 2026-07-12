Omar Marmoush is set for key talks with Manchester City over his future amid growing interest from England and Germany, with TEAMtalk understanding both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are showing interest.

The Egyptian international has emerged as one of the more intriguing names to watch before the transfer window closes after slipping down the pecking order during the second half of last season.

Marmoush joined Man City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 in a deal worth close to £60million and initially made an encouraging impression following his arrival.

However, opportunities became increasingly limited under Pep Guardiola.

The 27-year-old started just eight Premier League matches last season and spent much of the campaign among the substitutes, prompting a number of clubs to begin monitoring his situation.

We can reveal that Tottenham and Newcastle have both made enquiries about the versatile forward, while there is also significant interest from several Bundesliga clubs, who are keen to bring Marmoush back to Germany.

His performances for Eintracht Frankfurt prior to joining Man City ensured he retained a strong reputation in the Bundesliga, and sources indicate multiple German sides would be interested if he became available.

Despite that interest, Marmoush is not rushing towards an exit.

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Maresca faces decision on Marmoush’s Man City future

TEAMtalk understands Marmoush and his representatives want clarity from new Man City head coach Enzo Maresca before making any decision over his future.

Sources have confirmed Marmoush is keen to hear exactly where he fits into Maresca’s plans before deciding whether to pursue a move elsewhere or remain at the Etihad.

The upcoming discussions are expected to be decisive.

If Maresca signals Marmoush will have a prominent role, the Egyptian is open to staying and fighting for his place.

However, should it become apparent that regular opportunities will again be difficult to come by, his camp are prepared to explore the growing interest from England and abroad.

Tottenham remain keen to strengthen in attack and are tracking Marmoush’s situation, while also retaining an interest in his Man City teammate Savinho.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have funds to play with following the £100million (including add-ons) sale of Sandro Tonali to Spurs.

They are also in the market for attacking reinforcements after Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa both failed to make the expected impact last season.

Marsmoush’s ability to play as a striker, second striker or winger are viewed as major positives by Tottenham and Newcastle.

With his future up in the air and Maresca’s decision looming, the two Premier League sides are poised to strike.

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