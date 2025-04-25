Ederson looks increasingly likely to depart Manchester City in the summer as one club has ramped up their efforts to sign him, according to a report.

Ederson has been a transformative signing for Man City since joining from Benfica in a £35million deal in July 2017. The Brazilian has redefined the goalkeeper position in the Premier League with his insane passing range and world-class vision.

Ederson has played a key role in City winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups, plus a host of other silverware.

Ederson came close to leaving the Etihad last summer after learning that the Saudis were willing to pay him a huge wage to move to the Middle East.

The elite shot-stopper ended up staying, though he is expected to finalise an exit this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Ederson’s move away from City is ‘accelerating’ as Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are ‘intensifying negotiations’ for him.

Al-Ittihad are determined to ‘secure the services’ of Ederson, and their sporting director Ramon Planes has held talks with the player’s agent in recent weeks.

It is now considered an ‘open secret’ that the 31-year-old will be linking up with players such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad next season.

City are open to selling Ederson as part of their summer ‘evolution’ and it is simply a case of how much they will earn from Ederson’s sale.

It is unlikely to be a massive fee as his contract is due to expire next year.

READ MORE 👉 Man City plotting incredible move for leading PSG star as Guardiola green lights raid – sources

Man City preparing for new chapter

Ederson moving on will be another signal that it is the end of an era for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy hailed Ederson’s decision-making as ‘perfect’ in September, adding that he is ‘the best footballing goalkeeper in the world’.

But the 29-cap international is now set to follow Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker out of the Etihad.

De Bruyne has confirmed he will leave City at the end of the season as his contract has not been renewed. Walker departed City in January by signing for AC Milan on a loan-to-buy deal.

City have identified Porto’s Diogo Costa as an ideal successor for Ederson.

It emerged recently that Costa has given his ‘initial green light’ to joining City, with Guardiola pushing to sign the Portuguese before rivals Manchester United.

Man City transfers: ‘Promise’ made; double Real Madrid link

Meanwhile, City have reportedly made a ‘promise’ as they try to beat Liverpool to a superstar valued at £110m.

Separate reports claim Guardiola has ‘ordered’ two big signings in preparation for the summer transfer window.

He allegedly wants City to complete a dazzling double raid on Real Madrid.

QUIZ: Who joined City first?