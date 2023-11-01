Man City open talks with one of ‘Guardiola’s favourite players’ to fulfil two-year promise

Manchester City are in discussions with John Stones about an extension to his contract, according to a report.

After Kevin De Bruyne, Stones is the second longest serving member of the Man City squad. He has been with the club since 2016, when they bought him from Everton. The medal collection he has built up since – even if he has not consistently been a regular starter – has prompted some observers to put him in the conversation for one of the best defenders in the competition.

As things stand, Stones is due to be under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. However, FootballTransfers has revealed that Man City have opened talks with the England international about extending his stay.

Man City are alleged to have made a promise to Stones when he signed his most recent renewal in 2021 that they would talk to him about another extension during the season that is currently ongoing.

Now, they have kept their word and have suggested that Stones could become one of their highest earners if he agrees to their plans to update his deal by another 12 months (i.e. until 2027).

By then, he would be 33 years old and guaranteed to have spent his peak years at Man City, where the report claims he has established himself as one of ‘Guardiola’s favourite players’.

Guardiola does have a range of other central defenders he has brought to the club since Stones. He can rely on Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji.

But whereas the likes of Vincent Kompany, Eliaquim Mangala, Nicolas Otamendi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte have vacated the Man City defence in the years since Stones’ arrival, Guardiola still has a place in his plans for the Barnsley-born star.

And the report also adds that Guardiola himself will be offered a new contract to keep leading Man City as their manager. He began his reign in the same summer that Stones came to the club and has overseen five Premier League title wins, the most recent of which was part of last season’s treble.

READ MORE: Man City ‘very advanced’ for signing of enchanting Argentine star who’s inspiring new Guardiola plan