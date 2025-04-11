Manchester City are set to open talks with AC Milan to sign TWO of their players in a sensational double deal, in an attempt to drive down the overall cost of the transfers, TEAMtalk understands.

The Cityzens are gearing up for a busy summer window that could see several established players leave as Pep Guardiola looks to build a new squad that can dominate football again.

Kevin de Bruyne has already confirmed that he’ll leave Man City and could be followed out the exit door by Ilkay Gundogan, who is also out of contract this summer. There is uncertainty about several other players, too.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man City are plotting the double signing of Milan duo Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez this summer, with Guardiola keen to strengthen in central midfield and at left-back.

We understand that Milan are under pressure to generate funds from player sales this summer, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. They currently sit ninth in Serie A, nine points outside the top four.

The Rossoneri value Reijnders at around €70m (£61m, $80m), while Hernandez is currently priced at €30m (£26m, $34m). Sources state that City believe they can get a ‘discount’ on the overall package by combining the two deals.

Reijnders is on a long-term contract until 2030, so Milan are in a relatively strong negotiating position with him. However, Hernandez’s deal expires in 2026 and he has no intention of signing an extension as things stand, so the Italian club must sell soon to avoid losing him for a cut-price fee.

Man City want TWO AC Milan stars

We reported in December that City had registered concrete interest in Reijnders, alongside other midfielders such as Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, Atalanta’s Ederson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and others.

TEAMtalk now understands that Reijnders is at the very top of City’s midfield shortlist as new sporting director Hugo Viana prepares for a busy first transfer window at the Etihad.

The 26-year-old Dutch international is a key player for Milan, having notched nine goals and four assists in 30 Serie A appearances this season. Reijnders can play as a no. 10, eight or six, so could provide cover in multiple areas for City and help fill the void left by departing icon De Bruyne.

TEAMtalk also revealed in February that Milan left-back Hernandez had stopped negotiations for a contract renewal with the Rossoneri.

The French international’s preference would be to re-join former club Real Madrid this summer and the Spanish giants are interested, but City are prepared to rival them for his signature.

The Cityzens view Hernandez’s €30m valuation as good value for money. Guardiola has been keen to sign a left-back for some time and Hernandez has a lot of experience at the very highest level, making him an excellent option.

We understand that City will open formal talks with Milan over signing both Reijnders and Hernandez in the coming weeks and hope they can sign both for less than their combined valuation of €100m.

Milan, while reluctant to sell Reijnders, may be forced to listen if the offer is strong enough for both players.

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.

