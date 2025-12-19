Ornstein drops NEW bombshell on Maresca replacing Guardiola at Man City, ‘it’s quite significant’

David Ornstein has confirmed Manchester City are accelerating plans to replace Pep Guardiola next summer, and the trusted reporter not-so-subtly hinted Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca is being lined up to take the reins.

News broke over the past 24 hours of Guardiola potentially leaving Man City at the end of the current campaign. The 54-year-old is contracted until 2027, but always re-evaluates his future at the end of every season.

Stepping away next summer would bring Guardiola’s historic reign at City to a close at the ten-year mark, and prior to this season’s outcome, 18 major trophies have already been delivered.

And according to the latest from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Guardiola leaving is a situation that is a very real possibility, and one Man City are actively preparing for.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein said: “Enzo Maresca is high among the candidates Manchester City are considering in case Pep Guardiola leaves the club next summer.

“It’s a big ‘if’ because Guardiola is tied down until the summer of 2027, but among people I speak to there’s a growing consensus that he could well go at the end of this campaign.

“That’s not set in stone, and I don’t think a decision will be made on his part and in relation to his situation until much closer to the end of the season and the summer.

“However, City as I understand it, are advancing contingency planning for the possibility of that outcome materialising, and within that contingency planning Maresca features prominently.

“Our information is this work is being stepped up, in that sense it’s quite significant.

“And also with Maresca maybe that’s taken people by surprise because he’s at Chelsea and under contract there until 2029 with an option to extend by 12 months.

“The bizarre, slightly cryptic recent comments by Maresca at Chelsea which have cast uncertainty on his position. And he’s declined the opportunity to clarify what he meant by saying he didn’t feel supported.

“So suddenly, we have a bit of a situation to talk about…”

When addressing the links to Man City during a press conference on Friday morning, Maresca chose the diplomatic route.

He said: “It doesn’t affect me because I know it is 100 percent speculation. I don’t have time for these things. I have a contract here until probably 2029. My focus is on this club and I am proud to be here.

“One week ago in Italy it was the same with Juventus. I don’t pay attention to it. It’s important to understand why this news was out there but it is just speculation.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Vincent Kompany, Mikel Arteta considered

Sources informed our insider, Graeme Bailey, that aside from Maresca, Vincent Kompany is also under consideration.

The City icon is working wonders as manager of Bayern Munich, and the opportunity to return to where he became a legend in his playing days could be difficult to ignore.

Interestingly, we also learned City originally intended to hire Mikel Arteta when the time eventually came to replace Guardiola. Like Maresca, Arteta previously served as Guardiola’s No 2 at City.

But with Arteta now fully entrenched at Arsenal who have geared themselves up for a sustained period of success, there is very little scope for luring Arteta away from north London.

READ MORE MAN CITY: City injury blow could torch stunning Crystal Palace transfer as TWO exciting targets assessed – Sources

READ MORE CHELSEA: Chelsea to crush Andrea Berta ‘generational’ signing hopes for Arsenal as hijack of ‘stone-cold’ talent accelerates