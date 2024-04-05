‘Outstanding’ Man City star expected to leave this summer, as three reasons combine to spark unwanted exit

Manchester City could be forced into making a new signing after an unsung hero admitted he could leave this summer, while a report has detailed the reasoning why.

The current campaign has highlighted the importance of worthy back-up goalkeepers at both Man City and Liverpool.

Thursday night’s appearance against Sheffield United was Caoimhin Kelleher’s 24th of the season across all competitions for Liverpool. As such, Kelleher has now played as many matches this term as No 1 Alisson Becker.

Over at the Etihad, deputy stopper Stefan Ortega has racked up 13 appearances. His outings have either come while Ederson has been sidelined through injury or while rested in the cup competitions.

Neither Liverpool or Man City have suffered any noticeable drop-off while deploying their back-ups between the sticks.

Indeed, Man City have returned a record of nine wins, two draws and two defeats in the 13 matches Ortega has featured. The defeats came against Arsenal in the Community Shield and Newcastle in the third round of the League Cup.

The 31-year-old German is an unsung hero at City, though speculation is growing he’ll leave the club this summer.

Ortega and Man City reach ‘impasse’

Talk on that front initially came via Sky Germany. They stated Ortega and City had entered into talks over a new deal, though the club were thus far unwilling to match their player’s demands.

Furthermore, Ortega harbours ambitions of once again becoming a regular starter. Ortega was the No 1 for five successive years at former club Arminia Bielefeld and is not content to be a No 2 for the remainder of his career.

Now, according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, the discussions between Ortega and City have reached an ‘impasse.’

The report stated: ‘Mail Sport has been told that he has reached an impasse with the Premier League champions over a new contract, with discussions having been ongoing for well over six months.’

With talks deadlocked and Ortega about to enter the final year of his deal at season’s end, a sale while City can still recoup a fee is on the cards.

Furthermore, Ortega did little to quell the speculation he’s on the way out when addressing his future after City’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Family commitments could sway decision

“At the end it’s not my single decision, my [wife] is there as well, we’re expecting the second child,” said Ortega.

“I’m not in the beginning of the 20s so I have to choose wisely now what I’m doing in summer. It’s not that I have to push the club that they will sell me, it’s just like see what happens. I’m relaxed because there are worse places than here.

“My family and me are really happy here. My wife struggled a bit in the beginning but I think it’s normal to go in a different country. Now everyone is happy.

“I’m happy to be here because it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world. The target is still the same, I’m ambitious from the beginning and this is what I try to do every day.”

With family commitments to consider, a burning desire to be a starter and City unwilling to meet his financial demands, a summer exit is appearing likelier and likelier.

Any Ortega exit will force Man City back into the market for a dependable back-up to Ederson.

City have already waved goodbye to two potential back-ups over recent times, with James Trafford (Burnley) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) both leaving the club outright.

