Erling Haaland: Pat Nevin predicts Man City superstar’s next club – Arsenal or Real Madrid

Pat Nevin has predicted whether Erling Haaland will move to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal or join forces with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, should the striker decide to leave Manchester City.

Haaland has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2022, when he joined from Borussia Dortmund, and is under contract at the Cityzens until 2034.

The 26-year-old Norway international striker has been a huge success at Man City, scoring 172 goals and giving 30 assists in 207 appearances.

However, with Man City having been found guilty of FFP breaches, there are doubts on the future of Haaland.

Man City have already lodged an appeal against the verdict issued by the Independent Commission.

If Man City fail in their appeal, then among the punishments that they could face is being thrown out of the Premier League.

It is hard to envisage Haaland, who has won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once with Man City so far in his career, plying his trade in the lower leagues of English football.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal would be interested in signing Haaland should the striker become available.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, too, are interested in Haaland.

DON’T MISS: Erling Haaland: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City striker’s decision on leaving NOW after Arsenal move

Erling Haaland backed to join Real Madrid, not Arsenal

Nevin told CasinoHawks: “Arsenal sounds great for Erling Haaland, but he makes his own decisions.

“The way that he’s gone about his career’s been quite interesting, hasn’t it? With his father helping

“They have been very considered, the moves he’s made.

“I could see him in an all-white shirt, if I’m honest with you. Real Madrid.

“I mean, that’s the one that over time looks right, you know?

“I kind of hope it doesn’t because I love seeing Haaland in person.

“I mean, we were very lucky.

“Lionel Messi’s just retired from international football, but we were lucky we lived through that era and we got to see him internationally, but we didn’t get to see him week in, week out in the flesh live, because he didn’t play in England.

“We’ve got Haaland just now, and we can watch him every week.

“I’m not saying he is Messi, but he is one of the greats in terms of goalscoring.

“He is fabulous to watch.

“I’d be really gutted if we lost him and if we lost him due to these rules, people will have to take stock of that.

“That’s one of the costs.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal tipped to sign Erling Haaland if Man City receive one of two extreme FFP punishments