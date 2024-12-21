Paul Pogba transfer hint dropped amid Man City links, with manager to try ‘make space’ for former Man Utd man

Paul Pogba believes he can still make an impact at a high level and will return to football in March and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

The former Manchester United midfielder is currently a free agent after a drugs ban resulted in his contract with Juventus being ripped up.

Pogba will be able to play football again in March after his four-year ban was reduced to 18 months on appeal, and speculation is already rife about where he could go next.

Marseille has been touted as a potential destination for the French international and now, manager of the French side Roberto de Zerbi has described him as a “champion.”

“I would like to have only champions in my team. Pogba has always been a champion but honestly, during my discussions with staff, we have never spoken about it.

“In January, we especially need to find players for the needs we have. Obviously, if champions arrive, we will try to find space and make sure they can live together.

“That would absolutely not be a problem for me. When you have top players, it’s not my problem but that of the opponents.”

By De Zerbi’s admission, Marseille have yet to make any concrete moves for Pogba, but some reports have suggested that Man City could make a bold move for the Frenchman.

Guardiola is ‘an admirer’ of Pogba

A report from The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney claimed last week that Pep Guardiola ‘remains an admirer’ of Pogba, prompting speculation he could head to the Etihad in a shock move.

The Spaniard was reportedly a fan of Pogba during his time with Man Utd and the case remains the same. Man City are keen to sign a new midfielder too, due to the injury to Rodri.

However, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that contrary to some reports, no contact has been made with Pogba’s agents to date from Man City.

We understand that there have been some discussions regarding Pogba behind the scenes at the Etihad but no decision has been made whether to move for him as yet.

Top of City’s midfield shortlist are Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, although there is an acceptance it’ll be difficult to sign either in January.

That could mean City look at Pogba as a stop-gap solution. He also has interest from the Saudi Pro League, who would almost certainly offer higher wages than the Premier League champions.

