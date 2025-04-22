Manchester City are interested in signing Pedro Porro in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed the decision that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has made on the right-back’s future.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Man City, who could end up outside the Premier League top five and missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League. While Pep Guardiola’s side have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, they could not win the Carabao Cup and failed to do anything of note in the UCL this season.

There are likely to be changes in the Man City squad in the summer transfer window, especially with players such as Kevin De Bruyne leaving.

An area that last season’s Premier League champions are keen on strengthening this summer is at right-back.

Kyle Walker left for AC Milan on a loan deal in the January transfer window, and while the Englishman’s contract at the Etihad Stadium is until 2026, it is hard to see the 34-year-old staying at the club beyond the end of the season.

Rico Lewis has done well at right-back this season, but he is only 20 and is still developing and progressing as a footballer.

According to TBR, Man City have identified Tottenham and Spain international star Porro as a potential target at right-back.

Porro moved to Man City from Girona in 2019 and left for good in 2022 after loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP.

Man City have kept tabs on Porro’s progress since and have been impressed with his performances for Tottenham this season.

TBR has noted that Spanish and European giants Real Madrid have also been interested in the 25-year-old Spain international right-back, who, according to his Tottenham team-mate Dejan Kulusevski in Football.London in January 2024, is “like a bulldog” who is “always bringing energy and always having fun”.

However, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent this summer, Madrid have decided to abandon their pursuit of Porro, who is valued at £50million by Tottenham.

Daniel Levy stance on Pedro Porro sale

According to TBR, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has personally decided to sell Porro in the summer transfer window.

If Spurs get an offer of £50m or more, then the north London club would cash in on the 25-year-old right-back, who has scored three goals and given eight assists in 46 matches in all competitions this season.

While Djed Spence did well at left-back this season, with Destiny Udogie now fit, the former could start at right-back, leaving Porro’s future in doubt.

Tottenham reportedly see Spence as a first-choice right-back and are willing to offload Porro for £50m or more, according to the report.

During his time at Tottenham so far, Porro, who cost the Premier League club £40m in transfer fees, has made 100 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 19 assists in the process.

