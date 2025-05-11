Manchester City have reportedly switched Juventus full-back targets and agreed personal terms with highly-rated Turin star Nicolo Savona, having been initially been interested in his Italy international teammate Andrea Cambiaso.

Having allowed veteran star Kyle Walker to move to Italy on loan in the new year, City have used a combination of Rico Lewis and midfielder Matheus Nunes to fill the right-back position during the second half of the season.

However, the position is expected to be upgraded this summer, with City also monitoring Newcastle United star Tino Livramento and Wesley Franca of Flamengo – along with the aforementioned Juve pair.

Indeed, City were heavily linked with a move for Cambiaso during the January transfer window, with Tuttosport stating that they would look to resurrect that interest when the summer window opens.

However, a fresh report from Footmercato claims that Etihad outfit now have a verbal agreement on personal terms with Savona ahead of a possible deal this summer, with Tuttosport adding that the Bianconeri are ‘open’ to his sale.

Sunday’s report claims that representatives from City will continue to discuss a potential move with Savona’s agent, with a full transfer expected to be reached for the highly sought-after talent.

Savona has enjoyed a rapid rise into Juve’s first team, having made his senior debut in the opening match of the 2024/25 Serie A campaign against Como.

The 22-year-old has since gone on to make 36 appearances across all competitions, including 27 in Serie A and seven in the Champions League.

Savona, who has scored two goals and notched one assist this term, has also earned his first call-up to Luciano Spalletti’s senior Italy squad but is yet to make his debut.

Savona a more defensive City full-back target

Savona rose through the youth teams’ ranks in Turin, before featuring for the Under-19 side and then, as early as the 2022/23 season, with Juventus’ Next Gen side.

Last season he played a leading role in the Bianconeri’s adventure throughout the campaign, which ended in the playoff phase of Serie C, in which he scored two goals.

While he primarily plays as a right-back, the young talent can also feature at centre-back or as a right-sided midfielder

Savona is more known for his defensive capabilities than his capabilities, having played in a Juve defence that has kept multiple clean sheets while also conceding a goal every 164 minutes when he has been on the pitch.

If he does arrive at City this summer then he would be expected to compete with Lewis for the right-back role, with Nunes the makeshift option.

