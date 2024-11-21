Manchester City are ‘absolutely delighted’ as club icon Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract to continue managing at the Etihad.

There has been plenty of speculation about Guardiola’s job in recent months as he headed towards the end of his current deal with Man City. The legendary coach is known to be keen to manage a national team one day and England, Brazil and Argentina have all been named as potential options.

Guardiola has also been tipped to follow his good friend Txiki Begiristain out of City, with the director of football having already announced his decision to leave at the end of the season.

But it emerged on Tuesday that Guardiola was actually planning to extend with the reigning Premier League champions.

City have now confirmed the deal, with their social media team announcing that the club is ‘absolutely delighted’ with the news.

Guardiola’s fresh terms will run until June 2026 and will include the option of an extra 12 months.

Having joined the Citizens in summer 2016, the 53-year-old is poised to complete a decade of management in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola reacts to new contract

In an interview with club media, Guardiola said: “Manchester City means so much to me.

“This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club.

“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me – the owner, the Chairman Khaldoon, Ferran, Txiki, the players and of course the fans… everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

“I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much.

“Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak added: “Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep’s journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game.

“His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our Club, and the English game at large.

“This renewal will take Pep beyond a decade of coaching Manchester City and the opportunity to continue to re-write the managerial record books.”

City achieve what Barcelona and Bayern couldn’t

Guardiola signing another contract extension with City shows just how well the club has done to build everything around him, given his shorter spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and the fact Begiristain is leaving.

Of course, the 115 charges are still looming over City, though club chiefs are very confident they will combat such issues.

There is no break clause in Guardiola’s contract, even if City are fined and relegated to the Championship.

Instead, City reporter Sam Lee has suggested that the club getting relegated would spur Guardiola on to stay, as he would relish the challenge.

The Catalan does have some immediate issues to solve. Such is his and City’s amazing success that four consecutive defeats is considered a massive problem.

City are struggling without their midfield talisman Rodri, though Guardiola will be confident he can turn things around.

City will be looking to end their losing streak when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Saturday evening.

City could also dip into the market in January to hand Guardiola a solid replacement for Rodri while the Ballon d’Or winner recovers from his season-ending ACL injury.

Guardiola has an unbelievable record at City, having helped them win six out of the last seven league titles.

The tactician also ended City’s wait for Champions League glory, as they lifted the trophy as part of an historic treble in the 2022-23 season.

Under Guardiola’s guidance, City have won a host of other silverware, including two FA Cups, four League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

Guardiola to continue staggering Man City legacy