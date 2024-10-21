Pep Guardiola has decided to STAY as Manchester City manager and will soon sign a new contract with the Premier League champions – with the move being branded as a “very clever move” by one observer.

Guardiola is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season and had indicated earlier this year that he might not go on for too much longer in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step away from Liverpool. And with 115 charges of FFP hanging over the club, together with the confirmed departure of the club’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, all the signs had indicated that an emotional parting of ways was on the cards between the 53-year-old and Manchester City at the season’s end.

However, in recent weeks Guardiola has indicated that he is now more likely to stay, insisting he feels the love from City’s fanbase and that any decision to hang around will be based around his job satisfaction as opposed to feeling like he needs to prove himself.

Now according to multiple reports, Guardiola has indeed made a final decision on his future and will indeed extend his deal, with an announcement potentially due before the end of the month and with pundit Paul Robinson quickly reacting to it by branding the development as “massive news” and a “very clever move”.

“It’s massive news for Manchester City. It’s just typical Pep, it’s a very, very clever move. I think it shows his loyalty to the club and it shows he’s still got the hunger,” the former England goalkeeper told Football Insider.

“His time at Manchester City will come to an end when he wants it to.

“They’ve got the charges looming over them, and for the first time in a number of years, they’re not the favourites to win the Premier League.

“So there are a lot of questions being asked of Man City. Something just doesn’t feel right. I just think with all that noise going on, this is perfect timing from Pep and the club.

“It’s a very clever move and I’m sure that’s what he wants – to take the noise and all of the distractions away. A new contract nips all the questions in the bud.”

Guardiola contract: What has the Man City manager said on his future?

City of course are looking to win the Premier League for a record-extending fifth year in a row this season and, having nabbed a last-gasp winner on Sunday in a 2-1 win at Wolves, they have started the new season brilliantly, winning six of their eight games and drawing the other two.

That currently puts them second behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who have seven wins from their opening eight matches in the competition.

Speaking after John Stones’ header sealed the points at Molineux, Guardiola insisted he still very much loves what he does.

“I like my job, as I’ve said many times. I love what I do,” Guardiola said.

When asked if he felt he had anything left to achieve at Man City, Guardiola added: “In terms of numbers or titles, it is already done, I would say a long time ago.

“But still I like coming here in the morning to work. I love it. I am thinking about Wolves and the messages I have to tell them [the players], the images I have to see, the training I have to prepare. Still I like it, and this is the main reason I am a manager. When I don’t feel this – and not just at Man City – I will not be a manager and I will not even train. That’s for sure.”

City, meanwhile, are reported to be locked in a battle with Liverpool over the signing of Argentine star Facundo Buonanotte, who is shining on loan with Leicester from Brighton.

The 19-year-old has already matched his goals tally from last season while with the Foxes, scoring their first in Saturday’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win at Southampton for his third goal in eight appearances so far.

Now reports in Spain claim the Prem pair are pushing to prise him away from the AMEX and are willing to pay as much as £25m for his services next year. Understandly, the Seagulls are preparing to fight to keep their teenage star.

Elsewhere, it could soon be the end of an era at the Etihad with one of the club’s most-influential signings in recent years, Kyle Walker, reportedly being cleared to leave next year and with a very modest price tag on his head.

In other news, surprise reports linking Cole Palmer with a return to the Etihad from Chelsea have been emphatically dismissed.

