Pep Guardiola has sent a double-edged message to his Manchester City youngsters after giving CJ Egan-Riley a run-out against Sporting CP in midweek.

A shortage of first-team personnel meant academy product Egan-Riley got a start in the Champions League. He lasted all 90 minutes as City got the job done with a 0-0 draw to confirm a 5-0 aggregate win.

City are quickly turning their attention to their next Premier League commitments. But with bodies still unavailable, Guardiola is keen to remind the younger members of the group that they can work for opportunities.

Asked about Egan-Riley’s appearance being a positive message at a press conference (via the MEN), he said: “They know it. Phil Foden is a clear example. Cole Palmer is injured but was really involved with us. Others are coming.

“Work hard, nothing is for granted. If they want to do something, they have to prove it and have to deserve it. What happened with CJ was an exceptional situation; we had a lot of problems in the back four with injuries and illness.

“He took his opportunity, he didn’t do a mistake. As a defender it’s a huge value. He’s not the fastest or tallest, but at the same time he doesn’t make mistakes. He anticipate situations before it happened. With the ball always correct.

“In the academy that’s why they are there. To grow up for the manager who is there. When we pick him and has the opportunity, he earned it, he will be given it.”

On the flipside, Guardiola had to fend off a question about his use of Scott Carson. The veteran goalkeeper came on during the second half for first-choice Ederson.

While that could send a different kind of message, Guardiola wants his young players to learn as much as possible from someone of Carson’s experience.

He said: “One of the best advice for young players is stay around Carson as much as possible in the locker room and the pitch. They will be better.

“Listen to him, every time he says pay attention, do it, this is the best advice they can get. The best learning.

“You have to be there to know his influence, every situation is different. He experienced enough to live many things. Every second he trains, every minute he gets, then in the locker room. His value, just be with them.

“Like young actors have to be with old actors. They are wiser, they have learned the values of a profession.”

Guardiola previews Palace clash

Guardiola was speaking a few days in advance of City’s next match. They are next in action on Monday when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Due to the wait for the match, Guardiola is not yet able to give team news that will be up to date by the time of the game. However, he could reveal their training plans.

He said: “It’s still a few days before Monday night. We have little bit problems. We don’t have many players available. Hopefully some of them come back at the end of the week.

“Today we train the guys who don’t play yesterday. Celebrate the qualification for the quarter-finals. Tomorrow rest then prepare two days for an important game in London.

“Seeing their run, one loss in eight games in all competitions, the physicality, organisation, quality up front especially with [Wilfried] Zaha. When they defend deep, so difficult to break down.

“Selhurst Park always difficult to go. It’s a final for us, we know it. Prepare Saturday, Sunday well to arrive Monday in a good shape to face the opponent.”

Guardiola will be up against Patrick Vieira on the touchline. He has been impressed with how the former New York City manager has been changing Palace’s style.

He opined: “The team we faced was really good, always was difficult vs Crystal Palace especially at home and away so difficult. His intention was to play, press.

“With Hodgson before they defend in the box massively well. Through the months, now just seeing these details, lots of minutes vs Chelsea [before conceding], they’re doing really well.

“Patrick knows perfectly the Premier League. He has been one of the best players of all time in this league. He knows the stadiums, the media, the smell of the competition. Personally I’m happy he’s going well.”

