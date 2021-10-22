Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended his fellow managers in the wake of Steve Bruce’s departure from Newcastle United.

The Englishman left St James’ Park by ‘mutual consent’ on Wednesday. His exit was due to the club’s recent £305m takeover as the new owners aim to usher in a hugely successful era.

Bruce has since revealed the strain he was put under from his two-year spell at Newcastle. During an interview with The Telegraph, he spoke about how hard it had been for his family, too.

Guardiola was asked about Bruce’s situation during City’s press conference before the clash against Brighton.

“He is an exceptional gentleman,” the Spaniard said. “[He] always took care of me, I wish him all the best. I’ll tell him don’t pay much attention to the comments because it is bull****.

“Steve Bruce and all other managers want to try and do the best, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, he does not have to worry. I’m pretty sure everyone in Newcastle, especially the players, know who Steve is. I wish him well. All the best, hopefully I can see him soon.”

When asked if he enjoys the pressure of being a manager, Guardiola continued: “We are incredibly criticised more than the worst in society because we don’t win games, it’s as simple as that. I’m treated good because we win sometimes, I’m treated bad because we lose.

“I love it. I pay no single attention. As a manager the success is because we have done it, not I have done it. From our CEO, our incredible workers, the players and the backroom staff, the success is because we have done it. Because we are in front of the media every three days, that’s why people believe we’re responsible for that.”

Focus then turned to this weekend’s match as City travel to Graham Potter’s side on Saturday evening. “I enjoy watching Brighton, it’s an exceptional team,” Guardiola said.

“Last season we were champions, we were preparing for the Champions League final, this season we’re fighting to be champions. I think they are the same.”

Guardiola also revealed that his team is in ‘very good condition’. There are minimal injury concerns heading into the game.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to complete a deal for City winger Raheem Sterling.

The England international has been used sparingly by Guardiola so far this campaign. As a result, he went on record by saying he would be ‘open’ to a transfer next year.

In response to those comments, Guardiola said the 26-year-old should speak to him directly about his feelings, instead of the media.

Spanish outlet Sport write that Barca are ready to pounce on the situation. The Catalan giants are aiming to sign Sterling on loan in January.

They are currently ‘finalising’ an offer and want to land him permanently next summer. A loan-to-buy deal could reportedly be agreed.

