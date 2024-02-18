Pep Guardiola ‘dream’ shattered, with vital Man City star pushing for exit to join Euro giants

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is reportedly still keen to move to Paris Saint-Germain after almost joining the French giants last summer.

The Portugal international was close to leaving the club but was convinced by Pep Guardiola to sign a contract extension in August, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Guardiola said at the time it was a ‘dream come true’ that he penned the extension, but he could still end up losing Silva at the end of this season.

Silva has made 30 appearances for Man City this season, netting eight goals and making four assists in the process.

A versatile player, he has been deployed as a midfielder, left-back and winger this term, showing his importance to the team.

With that in mind, it’s clear to see why Guardiola is desperate to keep hold of Silva but it seems that the 29-year-old is ready for the next challenge of his career.

PSG considering £50m move for Bernardo Silva

According to Le Parisien, all parties had ‘agreed’ that Silva would join PSG last summer but it ultimately fell through as Guardiola didn’t want to lose him.

Now, a fresh report from Sports Zone has claimed that Silva ‘still wants to join PSG,’ although the French giants are more reluctant this time around ‘due to his age.’

Manager Luis Enrique wants to revitalise his squad with young talent in the summer.

A big rebuild is on the cards at the Parc des Princes with the French giants to use the funds freed up by Kylian Mbappe’s pending departure to invest in new signings.

It’s claimed that Mbappe leaving would give PSG the funds to sign Silva and they are considering making another move for him at the end of the season.

As previously confirmed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Silva’s contract includes a £50m release clause that can be triggered at the end of the season.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if PSG are willing to pay that much for the Man City star.

If not, one of his other suitors such as Barcelona or Benfica could swoop in if they can find the funds to finance the deal.

