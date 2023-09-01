Manchester City

Pep Guardiola in dreamland as Man City complete £53m midfielder deal and Wolves snap up Etihad starlet

Matheus Nunes has been unveiled by Man City (pic from MCFC)

Manchester City have signed Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes on a five-year deal from Wolves, with Etihad youngster Tommy Doyle heading in the opposite direction.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53million move – a club-record sale for Wolves.

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38m last summer on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

However, the 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through.

Nunes told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City.”

Doyle joins Wolves on loan

Midfielder Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Molineux club on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next summer.

Doyle’s exit follows that of fellow City academy product Cole Palmer, who has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

It’s understood the London side will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

As for Nunes, he could make his City debut in Saturday’s home Premier League clash with Fulham.

