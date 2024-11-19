Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly agreed a one-year contract extension that will take his stay at The Etihad to a decade.

The 53-year-old’s existing contract had been due to expire at the end of the current season and although City have yet to officially confirm the deal, multiple sources suggest he has agreed to put pen to paper.

Guardiola has won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles, since joining City back in 2016 and led his side to an incredible Treble, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League during the 2022/23 campaign.

City also became the first team to win four successive English top-flight titles and to achieve 100 Premier League points when they triumphed again last season.

Pep’s men currently sit second in the table behind early pacesetters Liverpool, having lost their last four games in all competitions – the first time Guardiola has been on such a run – excluding penalty shootouts – in his career.

After the most recent of those losses, a 2-1 defeat at Brighton, he said: “Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, maybe one year another team deserve it.”

Almost certainly a throwaway line from the serial trophy-winner, who will be looking for his side to bounce back when they host an inconsistent Tottenham side at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

