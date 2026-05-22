Manchester City have confirmed Pep Guardiola's exit as manager and the end of an era

Manchester City have officially announced that Pep Guardiola will be leaving as manager at the end of this season, with the club also confirming our exclusive reporting that the legendary coach will remain a part of the City Group in a new role.

The Spaniard joined Man City a decade ago and has led the club to, by far, the most successful era in their history, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League, three FA Cups, and five League Cups.

“What a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time,” Guardiola told the Manchester City website.

“Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City…

“…Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me.”

Man City have moved swiftly to put a plan in place for post-Guardiola life. As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Enzo Maresca agreed terms in principle with Man City earlier this month after it became increasingly clear internally that Guardiola was preparing to bring his remarkable spell at the Etihad to an end.

Sources have since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City are pushing ahead rapidly with plans to appoint the former Chelsea boss and are willing to pay what has been described as the “appropriate compensation” package to avoid any unnecessary dispute with Chelsea.

READ NEXT – Man City to smash record and beat Man Utd to dream Elliot Anderson signing as ‘terms agreed’

Guardiola to take up NEW City Group role

While Guardiola’s glittering 10-year spell as Man City manager has come to an end, the club have confirmed that he will remain part of their wider City Group, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week.

“Despite his departure as Manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a Global Ambassador,” they added on their website.

“The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.”

Guardiola’s new role is comparable to the job former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken up with Red Bull as their Head of Global Soccer.

Whether he returns to management in the future still remains to be seen, however.

Guardiola has been linked with a multitude of jobs, but if he is to join a new side, it appears likely it would be on the international scene.

England’s chiefs have long admired Guardiola but he has also been linked with Brazil and Italy as potential options.

For now, Guardiola will be focused on Man City’s final Premier League fixture of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad on Sunday, which proves to be an emotional day for all involved as he looks to sign off with a win.

READ MORE – Alonso to mastermind stunning Man City deal for Chelsea amid triple transfer mission