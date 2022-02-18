Guardiola flips expectations around with Tottenham warning; shares Conte thoughts

Pep Guardiola is expecting Tottenham Hotspur to be more fired up against Manchester City as a result of their recent poor form, while also offering advice to counterpart Antonio Conte.

Guardiola’s Man City host Conte’s Spurs in a Saturday evening kick-off in the Premier League. They will hope to use it as a chance to keep Liverpool – who play before them, against Norwich at 3pm – at arm’s length in the title race.

The form book certainly favours Man City, who have won 14 out of 15 games in the Premier League since the start of November. The only slight slip-up was a draw against Southampton last month.

Incidentally, Southampton are one of three clubs to have beaten Tottenham in consecutive Premier League fixtures recently. Spurs go into this game on the back of league losses to Chelsea, Saints and Wolves.

However, Guardiola is wary that the visitors will use their downturn in form as motivation to cause an upset.

He told a press conference: “The fact that they’ve lost three times, they will be more difficult tomorrow. It’s difficult for top teams to lose four times in a row.

“We need to try, but it’s not easy. They have a lot of weapons.”

Guardiola was also mutually complimentary of Conte, who had earlier described him as the best coach in the world.

The City boss replied: “Thank you so much but I’m not. I appreciate it but I’m not.”

Then turning the attention to Conte, he added: “I would say I don’t have words, for the fact that I learn a lot watching his teams as a manager, the movement and many things.

“He showed it at Juventus, (Inter) Milan, Chelsea, and if the club rely on him 100 per cent they’ll have success.

“My first season here was tough in terms of results. Every manager needs time, needs investment, needs many, many things to be there for a long time or have success, especially in this country.

“I have incredible respect for the fact that when I watch his teams I feel there is something new I can learn, and I can improve.

“He arrived (at Chelsea in 2016) and his impact was clear; many teams started to play five at the back. He won the league fantastically well. What happened after, in the second season, I’m not involved. But I think he made his stamp on this league and especially his players.”

Conte’s current challenge, though, is a tough one. He has his work cut out to transform Tottenham’s fortunes.

But Guardiola reminded: “Arriving as a manager in the middle of the season and changing many things is not easy.

“In this country, play every three days, a lot of games, and all the managers need time, and unfortunately in football, we don’t have time. I had time; the club gave me this time, and I’m grateful.

“But all the managers need time, to try to convince the players to follow what you feel.”

Guardiola gives Grealish update

Someone else who may need time – on the pitch – is Jack Grealish. The attacking midfielder has been in the spotlight since his £100m move from Aston Villa in the summer.

He is yet to make the same kind of impact he did at his boyhood club and won’t be able to for City this weekend due to a shin injury.

Providing an update on his condition, Guardiola said: “I think the shin, the symptoms is much less than he had last season (when at Aston Villa). But still I don’t know.

“I didn’t talk with the doctor, so right after we will see. But I think he will not get (a game) for tomorrow, but hopefully for the next weeks.”

