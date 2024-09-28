Pep Guardiola gets riled by repeated Rodri questions; gives update on Man City Haaland concerns

Pep Guardiola became frustrated by repeated questions about injured midfielder Rodri after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday, while also giving an update on Erling Haaland’s injury concerns.

Just a day after revealing that the hugely influential Rodri would be out for the entire season with a cruciate ligament injury, Guardiola saw his City side drop points at St James’ Park, with Anthony Gordon’s penalty levelling the match following Josko Gvardiol’s opener for the visitors.

However, Guardiola praised Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis, who played in central midfield in Rodri‘s absence, as well as Bernardo Silva, who moved into the role later in the game as Man City pushed for a winner on Tyneside.

“Guys I’m going to tell you, I know you’re going to ask me all the time: of course we’re going to miss Rodri,” said Guardiola after several questions about the Spain midfielder in his post-match press conference.

“Physicality, his presence… I know it but he’s not here. I’m judging Kovacic and Rico and Bernardo, how we have played. That was exceptional.

“I know if we don’t do well it’s because of Rodri [not being there]. I have to find a solution. We’re going to find a solution.

“I would love Rodri to be here. But it is what it is. We had the chances to score, we should score. And in their stadium they can score. Apart from that I’m satisfied.”

Haaland scare prompts Pep response

There were also more injury concerns in the first half at St James’ Park when Haaland looked like he would become the latest City player to head to the sidelines.

The prolific forward was seen limping after a challenge from Dan Burn saw the Newcastle defender’s studs cut Haaland’s ankle. However, the Norwegian was able to play the entire 90 minutes.

“He has some knocks here but we will see in the next days [how he is],” said Guardiola afterwards.

City are currently without Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb at one of the busiest times of the season as their Champions League campaign has just begun as well.

The reigning Premier League champions are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Slovan Bratislava in Europe.

City pushing for De Jong deal as shock Haaland claim made

In other news, City could succeed where Manchester United failed by bringing Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong to the Premier League, it has been claimed.

According to reports in Spain (as cited by Fichajes), Man City are keen on signing De Jong as they look to bolster their ranks in defensive midfield following Rodri’s injury.

De Jong’s Barca contract expires in June 2026, which is likely one of the reasons why he has cropped up on City’s radar.

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes that City goal machine Erling Haaland will join a Saudi Pro League club – but not until the end of his career.

