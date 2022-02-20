Pep Guardiola gives the go ahead for Man City contract extension with verdict needed soon

Pep Guardiola has given the go ahead for a Manchester City contract extension with a verdict needed soon, it’s been claimed.

The Spanish manager is himself in the last 18 months of his deal with the reigning Premier League champions. He recently said that he is not yet considering the next stage of his career, though he will remain open and honest with the club.

While Guardiola’s uncertain future is hanging over City’s head, the same can also be said for star men Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Like their boss, both attackers have contracts expiring in the summer of 2023.

By that time Mahrez will be 32 years old. So while the club have looked to tie him down, he may still be let go on a free or sold before then.

Sterling, on the other hand, is over three years younger than his team-mate. At 27, he is entering what should be the prime of his career.

And as such, Guardiola is keen to keep hold of him, green-lighting a renewal for the England international.

Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and six other Young Player of the Year contenders

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the negotiations are now up to the club and Sterling’s agent.

City are said to want a decision from Sterling as soon as possible. That suggests he will be up for sale in the summer if new terms can’t be reached.

Pep rules Man City out of Harry Kane race this summer Pep Guardiola rules Man City out of Harry Kane race this summer

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that would be the case earlier in the week.

In January, Sterling was attracted by a chance to join Barcelona on-loan. But instead a permanent deal for team-mate Ferran Torres was finalised.

Barca have been linked with the winger for some time and still remain keen. It seems they are top of the pile if he does become available.

City reminded of Guardiola pull

Meanwhile, integral Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted his ‘dream’ is to play under Guardiola after a transfer to City fell through in July 2018.

The central midfielder, who came third in last year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, joined the Blues from Napoli in a £50million deal.

City had been the frontrunners to land his signature before that. But the Serie A side only wanted to do business with the Stamford Bridge club.

The Italian has now spoken about his failed move to City. However, he did not want to refer to the Premier League leaders initially…

READ MORE: Chelsea star still ‘dreams’ of working with Pep Guardiola despite failed Man City move