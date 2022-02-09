Pep Guardiola labels Man City achievement ‘impressive’ as patience key against ‘difficult’ Brentford

Pep Guardiola labelled a Manchester City achievement “impressive” as they saw off a “difficult” Brentford in the Premier League.

The Spanish manager watched on as his side broke down the Bees backline, albeit over a long period of time. Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a penalty after Raheem Sterling had been fouled shortly before the break.

And Kevin De Bruyne bagged a second with a little over 20 minutes left of the match. Guardiola praised the resilience of the opposition post-match.

He told BT Sport: “They are so difficult to attack. Aggressive, high pressing, we build up they drop and defend so deep.

“Be patient, make no mistakes and in the end we got the result.

“Very satisfied with the performance. We conceded one shot, a few corners and were patient. Difficult when they defend deep with 10 players in their 18-yard box.”

City‘s three points extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points, with second-placed Liverpool having two games in hand.

“Liverpool have two games to play then we see the gap – 14 games to play, many points to play for and more tough games like today,” Guardiola added.

“Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points. We have done incredibly well so far.”

Sterling commends Brentford like Guardiola

Sterling was also complimentary of Brentford’s defending, despite the fact that they suffered their fifth straight league defeat.

He said: “They are a difficult side to break down but we stuck to it and got two goals.

“We tried to keep creating chances and hopefully take one.

“They defended well and had a tight unit. We just had to keep probing and try to find the gaps.”

The winger was towing the same line as his boss Guardiola when it came to discussion about the title race.

“It’s another game, we move on step by step, that’s all we can do,” Sterling declared.

“Keep trying to win and not looking at anyone else.”

