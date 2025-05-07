Pep Guardiola is reportedly pushing Manchester City to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma amid a concerning update over his Paris Saint-Germain future.

Man City were considering signing a new goalkeeper last summer as Ederson was keen on moving to the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian ended up staying at the Etihad for an extra season, though he is almost guaranteed to depart this summer.

It was claimed on April 25 that it is an ‘open secret’ Ederson will leave as Al-Ittihad are ‘intensifying’ talks for him.

Ederson will be a big miss as he has performed a key role in City winning six Premier League titles under Guardiola and has revolutionised the way keepers play in the process.

While City are unlikely to find a keeper with such good passing ability, they are hoping to land another elite shot-stopper.

As per Sport Italia, City are interested in PSG star Donnarumma, with Guardiola leading the pursuit as he is a ‘true admirer’ of the 26-year-old.

City are battling Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan to put themselves in pole position for Donnarumma, who has an uncertain future with PSG due to his contract situation.

The report explains how PSG have not learned their lesson from AC Milan, who lost Donnarumma to the French champions on a free transfer in July 2021 after his terms expired.

Donnarumma’s PSG deal runs out in June 2026 and they still have not offered him a new contract that meets his wage demands.

While the Italy star wants to ‘give his priority’ to PSG, he ‘will not wait forever’ and appears to be edging closer to the exit door.

City, Juve and Inter have all ‘made moves in the last few days’ by contacting Donnarumma’s entourage.

Juve and Inter have already drawn up contract offers for the player, though City are yet to do so.

Several big English clubs are keeping tabs on the situation given Donnarumma’s huge talent, though ‘the Premier League track leads directly to City’.

READ MORE 🌐

‘Realistic scenario’ Man City FFP verdict timeline emerges as Viana plans ‘bullish’ £202m spree

Kevin De Bruyne: Huge move ON after major Inter Miami development

Donnarumma lauded for ‘truly exceptional’ saves

Donnarumma would be a brilliant signing for City. He is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the world and has already won major trophies such as the Euros, Ligue 1 title and French Cup in his career.

While 6ft 5in Donnarumma has received criticism at times in his PSG career, he made two superb saves to deny Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final and help his team win 1-0. This saw Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alessandro Grandesso write about him: ‘Another show, five saves, including two of them truly exceptional.

‘If having a world-class keeper is essential to winning, PSG surely have one.’

Donnarumma’s performance will likely be crucial if PSG are to keep Arsenal at bay in the return leg tonight (Wednesday) and advance to the final.

Donnarumma is not the best keeper with the ball at his feet, which is one area Guardiola would need to work on if City press ahead with this statement signing.

It is unclear at this stage how much PSG would want for their No 1. He has previously been valued as high as €70million (£60m / $80m), though PSG may have to accept a lower offer if their contract discussions amount to nothing.

Man City transfers: Everton link; target’s stance

Meanwhile, Everton are ‘open’ to signing a top City star this summer, it has been claimed.

City have had to move on from Florian Wirtz as the battle for him is now between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

TEAMtalk can confirm the Cityzens are eyeing Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White instead, and his transfer stance has been revealed.

POLL: City’s best signing from outside the Premier League