Pep Guardiola could remain part of the City Football Group (CFG) after ending his 10-year spell as Manchester City manager, while several national football federations are also interested in landing him, according to reports.

Guardiola’s contract with Man City runs until June 2027, but he has decided to leave a season early. Sources have confirmed to us that the Etihad clash against Aston Villa on Sunday is expected to be Guardiola’s last in charge of the Cityzens.

City fans will be devastated to see their best-ever manager depart. He has transformed the club into a global juggernaut, having steered them to honours such as their first-ever Champions League, six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and five League Cups, among plenty of other silverware.

We revealed on Monday morning that Maresca has agreed to become Guardiola’s successor. Maresca previously worked under the Catalan mastermind as City’s assistant boss, and he will be delighted to take the top job at the Etihad.

We understand Guardiola could continue his partnership with City by taking on a senior role at CFG. Such a move would see the 55-year-old follow in the footsteps of long-time rival Jurgen Klopp, who stepped away from the dugout by becoming Red Bull’s global head of football.

This has allowed Klopp to remain involved with elite football but spend more time with his family on a daily basis, something Guardiola could consider.

Alternatively, Guardiola might take another sabbatical, just as he did following his departure from Barcelona in 2012.

The Mirror report that the tactician is likely to take charge of a national team next.

They carry quotes from late 2024, where Guardiola said he will not manage another elite club straight after City.

“A time will come when I feel it’s enough and I’ll definitely stop then. I’m not going to manage another team,” he revealed.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country to do the same thing as I am now.

“I wouldn’t have the energy to do so. I’m still here doing what I am today. But the thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on… no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that’s different.”

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Pep Guardiola spying international management

Brazil, England, USA and Italy are the most likely countries Guardiola might manage.

He has long eyed the Brazil job but may have to wait several years to enter talks over that move, as Carlo Ancelotti’s contract runs until June 2030.

It was reported in April that Italy had made an approach to Guardiola’s camp. Silvio Baldini is their current interim boss following Gennaro Gattuso’s exit.

Guardiola could bring success back to the Azzurri after they incredibly failed to qualify for their third straight World Cup.

Guardiola has been heavily linked with managing England, too. He appears happy with life in the country, and such a move would allow him to continue working with players such as Marc Guehi, Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly.

Once again, though, there is a coach standing in his way, as Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension lasting until summer 2028.

The USMNT might be a perfect opportunity for Guardiola to take a job with slightly less pressure. Mauricio Pochettino will lead the team at their home World Cup, but he is eyeing a return to Premier League management ahead of next season.

Guardiola likes spending time in the US, having regularly visited on holiday.

City are already making preparations for their post-Guardiola era, and Maresca could kickstart it with an outstanding Chelsea raid.