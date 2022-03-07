Pep Guardiola has revealed where Liverpool sit among his list of ‘toughest opponents’, amid the Premier League’s entertaining title race.

Liverpool and Manchester City are the only two clubs to have lifted the trophy since 2017-18. Guardiola’s men have won it three times, Liverpool once.

Guardiola and Klopp have created two of the best teams in the world which are brimming with talent.

And with the two sides six points apart with 10 games remaining – Liverpool do have a game in hand on City – we look set for an exciting end to the season, just like in 2018-19.

Guardiola has won a host of trophies while in charge of Barcelona, Bayern and now City. He has also come up against some fierce opponents, including Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid, Klopp’s Dortmund and now Klopp’s Liverpool.

Following City’s comfortable 4-1 win over rivals Manchester United, Guardiola was once again asked about the title race. He replied: “Hopefully we can say we are a pain in the a** for Liverpool, too.

“I said many times, the success as a manager is the fact that year after year we still run like we are there to win again, even after three titles.

Pep Guardiola calls Liverpool ‘outstanding’

“We remain humble and continue to play every single game, do it and be there, these guys have done it many, many times.

“To fight with them (Liverpool) is one of the biggest achievements of my career. They are outstanding.

“Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12-13 years as a manager.”

Both teams are also hunting Champions League glory. City are on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals after thrashing Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Liverpool, meanwhile, host Inter at Anfield on Tuesday evening. They also have one foot in the last eight following a 2-0 win at the San Siro in February.

Jack Grealish responds to Klopp claim

Meanwhile, City ace Jack Grealish has responded after Klopp claimed he ‘didn’t even know’ when the Citizens were playing.

Prior to the Manchester derby, Klopp said: “No. It’s the truth, I wouldn’t even know when City is playing to be honest, we didn’t think about it for a second.

“We were completely here in preparation for this game [vs West Ham]. We have to win these days, especially this game we will see. If we do that and win football matches then we can put pressure on, without winning football games, no.”

However, England international Grealish doesn’t think that is the truth. During an interview with Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo), he revealed: “People say they don’t watch but you obviously do.

“You keep track on other teams around you. It gives us an extra bit of motivation.”

