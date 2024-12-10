Pep Guardiola makes huge Man City exit claim despite penning new two-year deal

Pep Guardiola has revealed his plans for life after Manchester City, with the Catalan coach ruling out another stint at a club in England or abroad.

Guardiola, 53, is going through the most tumultuous period of his reign at the Etihad, with his team winning just once in their last seven matches.

Man City’s 2-2 draw to Crystal Park at Selhurst Park on Saturday has left them fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

The prospect of a fifth-consecutive league title now looks unlikely for Guardiola, but Man City continue to back the manager, who recently penned a two-year contract extension.

Speaking about his future to Dani Garcia, Guardiola revealed that once his stint with Man City comes to an end, he has no plans to continue in club management, but could make the switch to the international stage.

“I’m NOT gonna manage any other club after City,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave, go to another country, do the same thing as now. Maybe a national team, but that’s different.”

Guardiola willing to resign as Man City boss

Man City’s poor form of late has led to speculation that Guardiola could resign from his role. He recently said that he wants the chance to turn things around.

“I don’t want to stay in the place if I feel like I’m a problem,” Guardiola said. “I don’t want to stay here just because the contract is there.

“My chairman knows it. I said to him, ‘Give me the chance to try come back’, and especially when everybody comes back (from injury) and see what happens. After, if I’m not able to do it, we have to change because, of course, (the past) nine years are dead.

“More than ever I ask to my hierarchy, give me the chance. Will it be easy for me now? No. I have the feeling that still I have a job to do and I want to do it.”

He has been linked with various national teams and was reportedly a top target for the Football Association when Gareth Southgate left his post as England boss, but he never had any intention of leaving Man City at the time.

Other reports have suggested that the Brazilian FA are keen to make him Brazil boss ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

But for now, Guardiola is clearly focused solely on Man City, as they look to turn their form around and mount an unlikely title charge in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly interested in signing Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso. The 24-year-old is a regular for Thiago Motta’s men and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Man City considered signing Cambiaso this past summer and they remain keen on a deal, with the Prem giants prepared to ‘invest a significant sum’ to bring him in.

Guardiola is thought to be an admirer of the versatile player, who can play as a left-back, right-back or right-midfielder. He is under contract until 2029 though, so it won’t be an easy transfer to negotiate.

In other news, Man City are keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder to cover for injured superstar Rodri, whose absence has undoubtedly had a big impact on their season.

Reports suggest that the Cityzens are hot on the trail of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who came close to joining Liverpool just a few months ago.

According to reports from Spain, Guardiola has chosen Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi as the ‘signing to fix City’s crisis’ after ‘asking for reinforcements in January’.

It’s claimed that the manager will look to restore balance by signing ‘one of the most outstanding midfielders in LaLiga’ and ‘City are already working on a strategy to sign Zubimendi.’

