Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that talismanic midfielder Rodri will need much more time to find his top form after struggling with fitness problems on his return from a serious knee injury, amid reports that City are eyeing up his eventual successor.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner missed Saturday’s 5-1 Premier League triumph over Burnley after starting three times in eight days as City faced Manchester United, Napoli and Arsenal in a hectic schedule.

Rodri has, however, travelled with the City squad for Wednesday night’s Champions League tie at Monaco, but Guardiola does not believe the Spain international will feature in the Principality.

The 29-year-old made his return from an anterior cruciate ligament tear suffered last September in May but then missed the start of the new season after suffering a setback at the Club World Cup.

“Now he is not injured but in the tendon, he has a difficulty,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“The week before was so demanding with United, Napoli and especially Arsenal and right now he’s not able to play three games in a week at a top level – top intensity, demanding opponents.

“My feeling right now is he is not ready (to play against Monaco) because he needs time. This type of injury, it is minimum one year and after that you start.”

“He has been patient, and he will dictate (his availability).”

City target PSG midfield sensation

News on Rodri’s struggles come amid talk of Guardiola being a big fan of PSG star Joao Neves, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The speculative outlet claims that City are preparing to break their transfer record by offering a monumental €120million (£105m) for Neves. A deal at that price would make him the club’s most expensive signing of all time, eclipsing the £100m spent on Jack Grealish in the summer of 2021.

PSG, however, see Neves as a cornerstone of their project, especially with the midfield talent still only 21 years of age.

Indeed, they are certain to reject that offer of £105m, which will leave City having to bid more for the French side to even consider selling one of their prized assets.

For now, though, Guardiola will be hoping Rodri can get back to his best sooner rather than later.

