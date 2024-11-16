Manchester City should be able to breathe a massive sigh of relief after it emerged that Pep Guardiola has reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract, with the length of the new deal being revealed and when an announcement can be expected.

With Guardiola’s current contract running out at the end of the season, there have been concerns about the manager’s future at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola has overseen an era of dominance by Man City, winning six Premier League titles. And although cynics would say he has been backed with the best squad in the league, his success should never be taken for granted and he would be a remarkably tough act to follow.

Fortunately for Man City fans, it appears that they won’t have to worry for much longer about who will be managing them next season, with Guardiola now being strongly backed to remain in charge.

According to Football Insider, a new contract for Guardiola is ‘99% done’ after he reached an agreement in principle to stay – but there is a catch.

Indeed, the report claims the new contract will only be valid for next season, which means City might find themselves troubled by the same dilemmas this time next year as well.

However, by the time his proposed new deal expires, Guardiola will have just completed 10 seasons of service to City, which is a rare accomplishment in the modern age.

After all, Guardiola is already City’s longest-serving manager since Les McDowell, between 1950 and 1963. He is also the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

When will Guardiola future be confirmed?

Football Insider claims Guardiola’s new contract will be formally announced ‘soon’ by City, without specifying whether that’s a matter of days or weeks.

It should come as a timely boost when the team have been uncharacteristically out of form, losing their last four fixtures in a row (to Tottenham, Bournemouth, Sporting and Brighton).

There haven’t been any indications that Guardiola would be under pressure because of that slump, but he has been linked with other jobs, including some in international football.

Instead, it seems he has one more season to prepare for with City beyond this one – and then only time will tell where he goes next.

For example, he was identified by the FA as a strong candidate for the England job, but Thomas Tuchel has been handed the reins instead.

Man City transfer roundup

With Guardiola expected to be at the helm still, City will be eager to make sure his squad is as strong as possible for what could be his final season in charge.

But, already dealing without Rodri due to his serious injury, reports have warned that the Ballon d’Or winner may have chosen his next club already.

The prospect of losing their pivotal defensive midfielder for good would only escalate City’s plans to strengthen in his position, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios among those linked.

Elsewhere, there have also been claims that Guardiola has requested two Dutch signings, including one from another Premier League side.

