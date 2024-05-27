Pep Guardiola: Man City superstar opens up on ‘sad’ reality manager could leave amid FFP nightmare

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world but speculation is growing that he could leave at the end of 2024/25.

Guardiola has led the Cityzens’ to their fourth-consecutive Premier League title this season – becoming the first team in English football history to achieve that feat.

However, with 115 Financial Fair Play charges hanging over Man City like a dark cloud, various outlets have suggested that next season could be the manager’s last at the club.

A decision on the charges will likely be reached by the summer of 2025 and their punishment could be as severe as expulsion from the Premier League, per reports.

It seems unlikely that Guardiola would hang around if Man City do drop to the second tier considering his reputation and success in the game.

In an interview with BBC Sport, superstar Phil Foden – who has only ever been managed by Guardiola – spoke about the prospect of the Spaniard leaving.

“It would be really sad,” Foden said. “I’ve not known any other thing apart from him, so it’ll be strange when he does go. I don’t want to think too much about it. I want to enjoy the things we’re doing now with him.”

Phil Foden heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

Foden is developed into one of the world’s best players under Guardiola and he credits him for his incredible progression at the Etihad.

“I feel like there’s other managers out there who complicate it a little bit,” Foden added.

“The best advice he gave me this season was just, ‘Don’t try and be Phil Foden in every action’, and I feel like that advice really went a long way. I’ve been here for a long time now working with the manager.

“And I think now is the time for me to step up and try and be the man who’s going to score the goals. I knew what I was capable of doing this season, it’s so good to say that I’ve had a good season and I want to continue to play well.”

Guardiola’s contract with Man City expires in the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he can be convinced to sign an extension.

He admitted shortly after his team clinched the Premier League title that he is “closer to leaving than staying,” so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

