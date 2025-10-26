Guardiola might feel like he got this one wrong

Manchester City need more cover for Rodri in defensive midfield, that much was already known – but Pep Guardiola’s latest experiment only highlighted that further.

In Rodri’s absence against Aston Villa, Guardiola fielded Tijjani Reijnders as his holding midfielder. It was the deepest the Dutch international has started for City since his summer arrival from AC Milan, where he developed his game as a box-to-box midfielder.

By the very nature of playing in a box-to-box role, a midfielder should have good defensive and attacking attributes. But when at his best for Milan, Reijnders was most effective as a player who could break into the opposition box. Think Ilkay Gundogan.

While he can cover territory across the midfield, he was most dangerous in Italy when he was forward thinking. Against Aston Villa, though, he had to be the anchor in front of the defence.

The experiment didn’t work well. City lost the game 1-0, with the goal being scored by Matty Cash. A set-piece situation led to it, so players weren’t necessarily where they’d expect to be, but the finish was from the edge of the box, with Reijnders among those static in the penalty area.

Some would say that would be nit-picking, but a closer look at Reijnders’ stats from the game show how he was being misused (apart from a 15-minute spell in the second half in between Nico Gonzalez being brought on to take over and allow Reijnders to step forward, and Guardiola taking the Netherlands international off).

Reijnders didn’t win any tackles or make any interceptions – hardly glittering stats for a defensive midfielder.

Indeed, he lost all seven of his duels and committed four fouls. In addition, he lost possession seven times.

City already learned the hard way last season that they struggle to replace what Rodri offers as their main defensive midfielder. It’s why there are still reports of them being in the market for his successor.

Gonzalez is currently the most natural replacement for Rodri and he had a better defensive impact against Villa in half the time Reijnders was on the pitch, winning two tackles to emerge with a 50% win rate from his duels.

However, he still has to prove he’s good enough to be the long-term replacement for a player who won the Ballon d’Or only last year.

READ NEXT: Man City get sublime chance to sign deadly Erling Haaland partner for €50m

Man City continue defensive midfield transfer search

With that in mind, City will continue to be linked with other defensive midfielders, which would help them become less reliant on Rodri to stay fit.

In turn, that could free up Reijnders to perform in a role he’d be more functional in. Whichever way, he needs a good performance soon to restore the positive glimpses he was showing in his first couple of City cameos.

Guardiola wouldn’t be the coach he is today without having shown the ability to transform players in different roles and positions. He may well use Reijnders as a sitting midfielder again. But it limits his effectiveness.

Jude Bellingham used to wear the no. 22 shirt for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund because a coach believed he could play as a no. 4, no. 8 or no. 10. But imagine playing him as a holding midfielder now?

While Reijnders isn’t quite of that level, a similar argument could be made with him. He could be an option in any midfield role, but he’s better off being an advanced no. 8.

When the numbers are short, though, Guardiola has to come up with solutions. If there aren’t enough in the City squad, a defensive midfielder will have to be on the January transfer menu – or at the very latest, for next summer.