Pep Guardiola reckons Wolves have three traits which could see them hurt Man City this weekend.

The Premier League leaders host Bruno Lage’s side at the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime. City are looking to extend their five-match winning run domestically, while also responding to the Champions League defeat in midweek.

Guardiola’s men were beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig in Germany. Despite the loss, City qualified from Group A in top spot, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

Phil Foden and Nathan Ake went off injured in the Leipzig game. When asked for an update at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said simply: “We will assess this afternoon at training.”

The manager then elaborated: “Phil Foden still has a niggle but every time he plays he will get better and better.

“He will say how he feels. Knowing Phil he’ll want to be there for us so we’ll see, game-by-game.”

City have a busy winter period looming, just like all of the other Premier League teams. Including the Wolves clash, they play on five occasions before the new year.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

“It’s historic, I like to play in winter time,” Guardiola said. “My words won’t change anything. We play with two days of rest between games, but it’s the same for the last 30-40 years. But we play and pray players don’t get injured.”

Looking ahead to their upcoming opponents, the 50-year-old added: “Wolves are having an incredible season so far. But at the same time we are in a good position to continue our run in the Premier League.

“They scored 12 goals and conceded 13 and are so stable. They played more between the lines last season, it was always tough in last years when we faced Wolves and tomorrow will be no exception.”

Chelsea, Juventus or Newcastle? Assessing where Eden Hazard may move to next

Guardiola went on to name three factors which could help Wolves to trouble City. “Always when we face Wolves it has been a tight game. They have structure, pace up front and good character,” he said.

City have seen Tottenham come up with several positive Covid-19 cases this week. That has led to their game against Brighton being called off.

On the issue, Guardiola said: “The concern is always here with the new variant – it’s still in society. We follow protocols, everyone is alert. What’s happened elsewhere can happen here.”

Bumper new contract for Man City star

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims City ace Joao Cancelo is in line for a new contract.

The attacking full-back has been in exceptional form this campaign. His exciting performances are part of the reason why City top the Prem and their Champions League group.

Cancelo’s current deal runs until 2025, but the Citizens are ready to offer him an extension. They want to reward the 27-year-old for his recent displays with a huge pay rise.

Cancelo is now a key player, and keeping him happy will no doubt help team morale to stay high.

The Portugal international has been in Manchester since August 2019. City parted with £60m to land him from Juventus, in a deal which saw Danilo go in the other direction.

READ MORE: Man City trying to take advantage of Arsenal bargain with sudden transfer decision