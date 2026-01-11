Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for a highly-rated Benfica star, as they explore the possibility of a January transfer window switch for a player who is starting to attract plenty of attention.

Having landed Antoine Semenyo in a spectacular £62.5million deal on Friday, City have seemingly not finished when it comes to bolstering Pep Guardiola’s squad, especially with the club still in the hunt for four trophies this season.

Semenyo made an immediate impact with Man City as he scored and provided an assist on his debut in the remarkable 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter on Saturday, although much bigger challenges are still to come for player and club.

City‘s search for fresh talent continues, though, with Benfica right-back Amar Dedic reportedly the next player on their radar.

That’s according to Bosnian outlet Oslobodjenje, who claim that the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international has caught the attention of clubs across Europe following his strong performances in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The reports states that City are exploring the possibility of bringing the player to The Etihad, although that’s more likely in the summer than it is this month – at this stage.

Dedic is known for his strong defensive instincts but still has work to do on the attacking side of his game, which he would need at City, although he has made major strides since moving to Portugal.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season, scoring once and laying on three assists for his teammates.

At this stage, Benfica are reluctant to let the full-back leave mid-season, but Dedic is definitely one to watch for City going forward.

