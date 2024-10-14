Pep Guardiola has dropped a big “anything can happen” tease on his future following fresh speculation he could become the next England manager and after Roy Keane urged the FA to make a big play to make the Manchester City boss the next England manager.

The Three Lions were 3-1 victors in Finland on Sunday evening, meaning they have won three of their four Nations League matches under interim boss Lee Carsley and following Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down from the England hot-seat in the wake of their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

But with Carsley expected to resume his role with England Under-21s, the FA are understood to have drawn up a four-man list of contenders to take charge on a permanent basis, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Guardiola among those under consideration.

Now Keane, speaking to ITV Football after Sunday’s win in Helsinki, has told the FA to aim for the very best in Guardiola.

“It is [a small pond in which to find Southgate’s successor] but the most important thing is to get the right man. [Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe] they’ve all got a chance.

“The FA have to go after the right guy, whoever that is. Whether finances play a part in it, if Lee [Carsley] rules himself out and isn’t interested… that seems to be the noises coming out… then the FA have to get busy and find the right man.

“Go for Pep [Guardiola]. Go for the best. Pep’s contract [with Manchester City] is up in the summer.”

Guardiola himself has also dropped another tease on Sunday, underlining the uncertainty over his City future when speaking to Italian TV program Che Tempo Che Fa.

“I’ve not decided anything, everything can happen. So I don’t know. Let’s see on my future. I still need to reflect and decide what I want to do,” he said.

Can England really land Guardiola and what else has he said on Man City future?

Those words will certainly give the FA some hope they could yet pull off the incredible appointment of Guardiola in a move that would surely enhance their super-talented squad’s chances of glory at the 2026 World Cup.

And our understanding of the situation is that are a number of folk who believe its will indeed be Guardiola’s last season at City, while officials within the FA also believe he could be tempted were they to offer him the job.

That contradicts reports in recent days that have suggested City are growing increasingly optimistic they can tie the 53-year-old – now in his ninth season with the Cityzens – down to a new deal. And City chiefs could even offer him a one-year rolling contract in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Speaking over the summer, though, Guardiola indicated he will decide when the time is right to leave the Etihad, telling reporters in New York: “When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that [I was leaving]!

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.”

However, he did then add: “Nine years today in the same club is an eternity, I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.”

Whatever happens going forwards, Guardiola has also made clear that he very much feels the love from City.

“From day one (I felt love from Manchester City’s fans), yeah,” he told Match of the Day after the 3-2 win over Fulham last weekend. “Definitely. The gratitude is immense, otherwise, I would not be nine years here, it’s impossible.

He continued: “Of course the results help. In modern football, when you don’t win they sack you, we know that. They were happy to extend because we won. This is a business. It has to be like that.

“But apart from that, there are many, many details, many experiences that I lived in these many years, daily, during games, or not during games that made me feel part of this club deeply, deeply.”

As for Tuchel, we can confirm that while the former Chelsea boss would be interested in the job, reports that discussions were ‘advancing’ are in fact untrue and have been released into certain sections of the media to try and force Manchester United’s hand, amid their interest in landing the German.

Latest Man City transfer news: Haaland mind made up / midfielder linked

Meanwhile, Guardiola may not be the only high-profile exit at the Etihad next summer amid fresh claims emerging over the status of Erling Haaland, with a dramatic new report claiming the Norwegian goal-bot has decided to move on and with two potential destinations in mind.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s transfer focus in January is likely to focus on finding a replacement for Rodri in midfield, with their midfield talisman likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

And while Martin Zubimendi has been mentioned as a possible target, we understand the club’s recruitment chiefs have also shortlisted Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, Atalanta’s Ederson and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace as possible targets.

In recent days, the name of Samuele Ricci has leapt to the fore too as a potential target.

The 23-year-old’s form for Torino has earned him three caps with Italy this year and as a result, City are reported to be one of three sides battling for Ricci’s signature in January and with his asking price also coming to light.

