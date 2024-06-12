Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly lost all faith in Matheus Nunes and would like to see him moved on as he aims to refresh his midfield in the near future.

Nunes only arrived at the Etihad early last season having been snapped up from Wolves following a promising first season in the Premier League.

The skilful midfielder hasn’t found a place in the Manchester City midfield though and Guardiola needs greater depth in there to reduce the workload on established stars.

After a stellar career at Sporting CP and a strong Premier League transition with Wolves, Nunes joined City with high expectations attached.

Encouraged by his skill set and adaptability, City outbid other teams for his services in the hopes that he would establish himself as an essential component of their squad.

The tactical fluidity expected of players in a Guardiola-led squad hasn’t been evident in Nunes’ game over the last season and he has offered little on the ball or off it, exhausting his coach’s patience and leading to him being put up for sale, as per reports.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool shellshocked as Man City select Reds hero to replace Guardiola

Manchester City need to bolster midfield options

City are eager to improve their midfield in the midst of an important transfer window in order to be competitive in both domestic and continental competition.

The unpredictability surrounding established stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva compounds the issue for Guardiola.

Silva is anticipated to stay with the team despite rumours linking him with a departure. De Bruyne’s future is less certain, though, as he can take advantage of lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Kalvin Phillips returns from an underwhelming loan spell at West Ham, and City would do well to recover a significant portion of their investment in the former Leeds United midfielder. Still, he is another player that City are committed to moving on in the next transfer window.

Guardiola appears to be hopeful of holding on to his stars but he will also want to bring in some fresh faces with a particular need to find another holding midfielder who can lighten the load placed on Rodri.

The 53-year-old coach would ideally like to acquire midfielders capable of filling multiple roles in a dynamic system with Nunes proving far too limited in his range.

Guardiola appears to have set his sights on nabbing Newcastle United midfield star Bruno Guimaraes as a priority but needs to clear some space to bring the Brazilian into the fold.

READ MORE – Man City star responds to Chelsea rumours as Boehly prepares transfer bid to beat rivals