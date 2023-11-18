Pep Guardiola replacement: Man City told title-chasing coach has ‘talent’ to succeed legendary boss in 2025

Manchester City have been told they could already have the perfect replacement for Pep Guardiola working within the City Football Group amid claims the Spaniard will depart the Etihad upon the expiry of his deal in 2025.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the greatest-ever coaches in the game, having won an incredible 34 major trophies during a 15-year career as a manager. Now in his seventh season at the Etihad, Guardiola has collected 13 of that haul with Manchester City, including five Premier League titles in the last six seasons and a historic Treble in 2022/23.

And while blessed with having worked with some of the greatest talents seen on a footballing field – Guardiola has described himself as “lucky” to have worked with Lionel Messi, widely considered the GOAT, for so many years at Barcelona – the 52-year-old still boasts a win percentage rate of an incredible 72.68%.

Indeed, many observers feel Guardiola deserves to be held in the same breath as the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, such has been the proud Catalonian’s impact in the north-west.

However, with his deal at the Etihad due to expire in summer 2025, Guardiola may only have two seasons left at the City helm.

And while City would have no hesitation in extending his stay, Guardiola himself has indicated he will be ready to walk away when that arranegement expires. Indeed, he had a year out the game and travelling the world back in 2012 when he called time on his Barcelona reign and prior to him taking up his next role at Bayern Munich.

As a result, senior figures at City are beginning to draw up a possible succession plan for their legendary coach.

Michel has Girona flying; title triumph is stuff of fantasy

Stepping into his shoes will undoubtedly prove a near-impossible task for whoever the club ultimately opts for.

And as certain clubs have found – Manchester United with Ferguson being the perfect example – replacing an iconic manager is far easier said than done.

A certain school of thought reckons Arsenal boss, and former Guardiola No 2, Mikel Arteta will be in line to return to his former club.

However, with the 41-year-old deeply entrenched in his work in north London, it remains uncertain whether Arteta will be lured away if still an option come 2025.

As a result, it’s now suggested City chiefs should look to Girona coach Michel, who has done a simply ridiculous job since taking charge of the LaLiga outfit.

Taking charge of the club in summer 2021 after their relegation from the top tier, he earned promotion during his first season at the helm.

The 48-year-old then steered the club to a respectable 10th-placed finish in their first season back in LaLiga.

However, few could have predicted the start the Catalonian side have made to the 2023/24 campaign, with the Blanquivermells the current league leaders with 34 points from their 13 games played so far.

That run of results, which includes just one defeat all season, is the story of the season in Spain, with fans and pundits alike now starting to fantasize in a fairytale title triumph and beating the likes of reigning champion and 35-time winners Real Madrid to glory.

Man City told Michel has qualities to replace Pep Guardiola

To be fair to Girona, who have won their last six matches in all competitions, they have fired their way to the summit playing an attractive brand of attacking football based on a philosophy of outscoring their opponents.

Now it’s being suggested by Girona sporting director Quique Carcel that Michel has the qualities required to succeed Guardiola at the Etihad.

“He has the talent to lead a big club like Manchester City (but) still needs time to get there to this type of benches,” Carcel told Mundo Deportivo.

“City plays football that Míchel, with a smaller club, is being able to do. Although for him to train them, a lot of coordination has to happen, like Pep (Guardiola) making the decision to leave.

“(He’s) happy in the team, with a contract and with the desire to continue making the project great. The pressures in Girona are different from those he may have on a bigger bench.”

Should City ultimately opt for the 48-year-old as Guardiola’s successor, negotiating compensation should not be difficult given the club are part of the City Football Group network.

Michel currently boasts a 49 percent win record at Girona, while his contract keeps him there until summer 2026.

