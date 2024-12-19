Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City manager has once again been called into question amid claims that his era of domination at the Etihad is finished and that the strains are starting to show on him with the legendary coach not used to being on a losing streak.

The 53-year-old is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, having led Manchester City to six Premier League titles in the last seven years – a run of form that has seen them crowned English champions the last four years in a row, the first time that has ever happened in English football history. Added to the fact that he has helped the Cityzens claim 15 major honours overall, while also having won 36 trophies overall when factoring in previous spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, it is easy to see why Guardiola has such an aura about him.

However, the City boss now finds himself in unfamiliar territory. Sunday’s Manchester derby defeat, courtesy of Amad Diallo’s late heroics for United, condemned the hosts to a fifth loss in just 16 Premier League games this season, while the club are now in the midst of an astonishing run of just one win from their last 11 games across all competitions.

As a result, question marks have been raised over Guardiola‘s future with reports suggesting he could walk away or, in his own words, even face the sack if an improvement is not made.

Now former City midfielder Dietmar Hamann, speaking with BoyleSports, believes their current run is having a serious impact on Guardiola’s state of mind.

“I think the Man City job is having a big toll on Pep’s mental state, 100%,” Hamann said. “After the defeat to Man Utd, he didn’t know what to say in the press conference and admitted he was struggling to find answers to his problems.

“He’s never had a similar situation to this which is why it’s so hard for him – it’s taken him 18 years to have a spell this bad but they go to Villa this Saturday and now he has to look over his shoulder for a top-four place.”

Hamann also feels City’s spell of domination is over, though he has admitted his surprise has drastically the Blues have fallen off their perch.

“Pep Guardiola has lost something like eight of his last 11 matches, which is quite unbelievable, and I think it’s more this season than the whole of last season,” Hamann continued.

“Dominance always comes to an end and he always mentions that clubs never win four in a row – I don’t think that will happen again in the next 20 years. They won all the cups and the Champions League a couple of seasons ago.”

Guardiola exit truths as Man City boss fuels departure claims

Hamann concluded: “If you lose a bit of hunger and desire to win things, but how drastically it has happened has been a surprise but it shouldn’t be a surprise that it has happened.”

Former City player and manager Stuart Pearce also went on record earlier this week to claim Guardiola could hand in his notice if there is not a dramatic upturn in fortunes.

And while Guardiola has fuelled claims he could be sacked, we can reveal that the City board, led by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and majority owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, absolutely love Guardiola and remain 100% convinced he is the right man to turn their fortunes around.

Any attempt to resign from the City hotseat would be met with immediate rejection, while they are prepared to fully back their manager in upcoming transfer windows amid what is now considered a very obvious need to strengthen across several key positions in the side.

Furthermore, sources have also told us City Football Group were thrilled by his recent decision to sign a contract extension and wholly believe they have the world’s greatest manager at the helm and with their current struggles doing nothing to alter that perception.

Despite that, Guardiola is clearly concerned by their current struggles and fears it may not be long before the owners change their tune.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “[The owners] know when the situation is bad and we start to lose games, then it is not sustainable. Then I would not be here next month or in the next two months.

“The results dictate that – and this is the reality. We cannot eternally lose games. Maybe because of what we have done in the past [people will think I wouldn’t be sacked] but we are judged daily as managers.

“In one bad season, you can be out. The club knows that I will not do it [resign]. The club would have to do it. I want to be close to the players. I want to be beside them. We’ve lost a lot of games – more than we have in two seasons.”

Latest Man City transfer news: Shock link for Brighton star; Wirtz update

City and Guardiola will likely be active in the January transfer window as they look to freshen up their squad and amid claims that Guardiola is desperate to bring in some new faces.

One man surprisingly linked with a move to the Etihad is Brighton striker Evan Ferguson amid claims Guardiola sees him as the ideal man to compete with Erling Haaland and keep the Norwegian on his toes. The Blues have lacked another central striking option since the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid over the summer.

Whether Haaland will stick around though remains a topic of hot conversation and the Norwegian has once again found himself linked with a move to Barcelona amid worrying claims of a falling out with the City manager.

One man City are keen on though is Florian Wirtz, who is seen as the ideal long-term heir to Kevin De Bruyne.

However, Wirtz may be set to snub transfer interest from a number of European giants to extend his stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

City have been linked with the 21-year-old, along with Madrid, Bayern Munich and more, but he seems to be inching closer to signing a new, lucrative deal until 2028.

