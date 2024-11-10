Pep Guardiola was not happy with Jan Paul van Hecke after City's loss at Brightn

Pep Guardiola has revealed why he confronted Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke after Manchester City suffered their fourth successive defeat on the south coast on Saturday evening.

Guardiola has lost four games in a row for the first time in his managerial career, while City are now five points behind leaders Liverpool after their win over Aston Villa later on Saturday night.

Haaland opened the scoring for City in the first half but Brighton drastically improved after the break, with substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley securing a famous win for the Seagulls.

Van Hecke, meanwhile, was involved in a physical confrontation with Haaland inside Brighton’s penalty area in the closing stages of injury time, with both players booked for the incident.

After the full-time whistle, Guardiola approached Van Hecke on the pitch and was in deep conversation with the Netherlands international.

And, when asked about his words with the Dutchman after the game, Guardiola replied: “That he was strong with Erling and when Erling then stands up, you have to stand up, he cannot go to the grass.

“Stay strong, no? You pull him all the game then after the fight you stay there.

“But he played a really good game and congratulations to Brighton.”

Guardiola blames City injuries for latest loss

Guardiola also believes City’s injury list has also been a key factor behind their poor run of form of late as they suffered another significant blow in the title race.

“The point is we don’t have players,” Guardiola added.

“I have four central defenders and not one of them is there, all four are injured.

“Rodri, the best player, is not there. Kevin de Bruyne is a way away from his best. [Jeremy] Doku is injured, Jack [Grealish] is injured.

“So we can do one game, we can do it, but to be consistent is not. In the second half I can use Manuel [Akanji], or Nathan [Ake], or Ruben [Dias] and after that in the last moments I need to change the game I put Doku or another player.

“But it looks like, please don’t misunderstand me, it looks like that I’m complaining, it’s not, we played really good from my point of view. But to play three [consistently]. What is [different] to the previous seasons? We had the squad, now we don’t have it.

“This is the main difference but we have to survive with that, to live with that.”

Latest Man City news: Pep moves for Liverpool target / Brazil come calling for City boss

Liverpool could be in trouble, as Manchester City could reportedly pursue Reds target Martin Zubimendi in the summer, amid an injury to defensive-midfielder Rodri.

The Reds tried but failed to improve their holding-midfield stocks in the summer. After attempts to sign Zubimendi were knocked back by the player, they have persisted with Ryan Gravenberch.

But Liverpool were given hope of going back for Zubimendi when it was suggested he regretted not moving from Real Sociedad in the summer.

That hope was partially dashed when Jamie Carragher suggested City could come after Zubimendi following Rodri sustaining a long-term injury.

Those fears have been confirmed, with Football Insider stating that City could attempt to persuade the Spaniard through the door in January.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been tipped to make a switch to international management with Brazil, following England’s failed pursuit of him.

The 53-year-old coach has less than a year remaining on his contract and although Man City are keen to tie him down to an extension, speculation regarding his future is mounting.